Matt Milano had a feeling. Halftime had come and passed, and the Buffalo Bills linebacker felt he hadn’t played up to his expectations. But before the Bills' defense took the field with 5:59 left in the third quarter, Milano voiced a prediction to teammate Christian Kirksey.

“The funny thing about it,” Kirksey said, “before that possession, he said, ‘Man, I feel like I haven’t made no plays today. Watch, I’m about to go make a play.’ He actually did it. So, that was impressive.”

Four plays later, Milano proved his premonition.

On first-and-10 for the Raiders, Milano notched his second interception of the season. One day earlier, Milano was fined $10,927 by the league for taunting after his interception in the Bills’ season opener. What he did Sunday in Orchard Park was even nastier.

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was looking for running back Josh Jacobs, and he nearly found him. But so did Milano. Milano leapt into the air practically piggybacking Jacobs, the All-Pro linebacker’s arms closing in like tentacles from the sides. Milano snatched the ball in front of Jacobs’ chest and wrestled it back over the running back’s head while still in the air. He ran it three yards back, just to add insult.

The play exhilarated the Bills and will likely continue to spook opposing offenses.

“Oh my gosh, that's something you pray never happens to you,” Bills tight end Dawson Knox said. “Basically get put on a poster. You got ‘Mossed,’ but ‘Milano-ed.’ I mean, I don't know man, that was crazy. That's gonna be on SportsCenter Top 10 for a long time.”

Don’t think I’ve ever seen a linebacker moss a running back. Ridiculous from Matt Milano#Bills #BillsMafia #GoBills



pic.twitter.com/ydjjNTvfc5 — Anthony Cover 1 (@Pro__Ant) September 17, 2023

Milano’s interception was one of three Bills’ takeaways on a day when the defense looked solid. The Bills held the Raiders to 240 total yards, and just 55 yards on the ground. Jacobs, who led the league in rushing yards last season, had a career-low of -2 rushing yards. According to ESPN Stats and Info, it's the first time since at least 1970 that the reigning rushing champion finished with negative yardage.

The game started with defensive tackle Ed Oliver bringing down Jacobs for a loss of four yards. From there, the Raiders marched down the field with ease, going 79 yards over the next four plays, capping their opening drive with a touchdown. It was the only time they’d reach the end zone all day.

Middle linebacker Terrel Bernard was proud of how the defense responded.

“Just resiliency,” Bernard said. “We're not going to panic, we're not going to freak out. We're not going to blink. Obviously, you know, didn't start out the game how we wanted to, but coming back to the sideline, refocusing, regrouping and going full-head forward.”

The Raiders would only gain 165 yards the rest of the day.

Bernard had the first takeaway of the day for the Bills, a play that was a strong collaboration across the defense. Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones pressured Garoppolo, edge rusher Greg Rousseau tipped the pass, and Bernard finished the play. It all culminated in Bernard’s first interception.

“It was awesome, man. Felt like a movie,” Bernard said. “You think and dream about those days and to finally have that happen and make an impactful play, set up the offense for a score, it was definitely a blessing. Glad I just had the opportunity to get there.”

Fellow linebacker Tyrel Dodson got the ball from the interception to the Bills’ equipment staff, who made sure Bernard would have the memento to take home. But the early pick was more than just a nice individual moment for Bernard.

“Probably the turning point, momentum-wise there. They had a good first drive there,” coach Sean McDermott said. “When you affect the quarterback, usually good things happen.”

Bernard said the defensive line was “dominant” in the win.

“The rushing game and then even getting to their quarterback, affecting the quarterback, all those guys all across the board were dominant. So, it was definitely fun. It's a lot easier to play linebacker when those guys are handling everybody up front.”

The final takeaway of the day came once most of the Bills’ defensive starters had taken the bench. Cornerback Dane Jackson forced a fumble that defensive back Taylor Rapp recovered, giving the Bills' offense the ball one final time with just 2:19 left to play.

Milano’s interception came with 3:58 left in the third quarter. Defensive end A.J. Epenesa, who had a big batted pass of his own, knows he’ll be seeing plenty more of Milano’s play.

“When he got back to the sideline, I was like, ‘Dude, that might be SportsCenter Top 10,’ ” said Epenesa, who was already planning to go rewatch it on film again and again.

“I mean, he jumped over the guy, on his back, reached over and caught the ball, took it back over his head, and then ran for a couple more yards. I mean, who does that? It was All-Pro Milano, baby. That’s what it is.”

In typical fashion, Milano had the least to say about the play.

“He didn't say anything specific,” Epenesa said. “We were gassing him up, giving him some juice, giving him some energy.”

Plus, his teammates had plenty to say.

“It was probably the best play I've seen on a football field,” Bernard said. “Just him going over the top and being aggressive, going to get the ball – it was crazy.”

“I haven't seen a linebacker make that type of interception in a while,” Kirksey said. “To be honest, that's probably the first time I've seen somebody Moss on defense like that, to where like it was just a normal check down.”