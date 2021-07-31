'You feel the energy': Thousands of Buffalo Bills fans on hand for training camp

Quarterback Josh Allen knows that Highmark Stadium is going to be packed for Buffalo Bills games this fall. He knows because he’s seen the passion up close. He also knows because he has been directly affected.

“I couldn’t even find a suite to get for this year for myself,” Allen quipped Wednesday. “That tells you how much this community cares about Buffalo Bills football, and we’re excited to have them back in the building.”

On Saturday, fans were welcomed back to Highmark Stadium to watch the Bills at their largest capacity since December of 2019. There were 15,000 fans in attendance for the practice, per the team, one of three open to the public. It was part of the NFL’s Back Together Saturday, with teams across the league also welcoming crowds back to training camp.

Following Covid-19 restrictions, the Bills only had fans twice last year, both for playoff games, and with attendance capped at 6,772. So for a number of players, Saturday was the closest they’ve gotten to a true Bills game day yet. Cornerback Dane Jackson, a 2020 draft pick, was shocked when he heard how many would be on hand. He had heard great things about the Bills fan base, but he’s still getting to know them in person.