'You feel the energy': Thousands of Buffalo Bills fans on hand for training camp

Quarterback Josh Allen knows that Highmark Stadium is going to be packed for Buffalo Bills games this fall. He knows because he’s seen the passion up close. He also knows because he has been directly affected.
“I couldn’t even find a suite to get for this year for myself,” Allen quipped Wednesday. “That tells you how much this community cares about Buffalo Bills football, and we’re excited to have them back in the building.”
On Saturday, fans were welcomed back to Highmark Stadium to watch the Bills at their largest capacity since December of 2019. There were 15,000 fans in attendance for the practice, per the team, one of three open to the public. It was part of the NFL’s Back Together Saturday, with teams across the league also welcoming crowds back to training camp.
Photos: Buffalo Bills training camp - Day 4
Watch now: Bills quarterback Josh Allen enters stadium
Watch now: Buffalo Bills linemen work on techniques at training camp
Following Covid-19 restrictions, the Bills only had fans twice last year, both for playoff games, and with attendance capped at 6,772. So for a number of players, Saturday was the closest they’ve gotten to a true Bills game day yet. Cornerback Dane Jackson, a 2020 draft pick, was shocked when he heard how many would be on hand. He had heard great things about the Bills fan base, but he’s still getting to know them in person.
“Honestly, it surprised me how many people knew me. Typically fans don't know you without your helmet on,” Jackson said. “And I'm walking down with my helmet on, and as soon as I hit the tunnel, they’re screaming, like, ‘Dane! Dane!’ … It's just a good feeling.”
Right after practice ended, players were quick to jump to social media to laud the crowd. Those who joined the team last season, like Jackson, had a small taste in the playoffs. Veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who signed with the Bills in March, is still getting acquainted.
“Today was dope,” Sanders posted on his Instagram story, adding a Bills Mafia hashtag.
Even before the practice officially started at 10 a.m., the crowd was loud.
“Just having all the fans back in there, just hearing the roar, everyone just being in there and then kind of seeing things getting back to normal a little bit, that kind of helps a lot,” running back Zack Moss said. “So it was great.”
There can be football implications, too. Jackson noted how much this defense feeds off energy, and that’s naturally amplified with a fervid home crowd. While they made do without it last year – as every team navigated eerily quiet stadiums – they know the boost it can bring.
“Everybody can feed off the energy, not just the defense, but the offense,” Jackson said. “When we're energetic, we're making plays, that kind of drives them to be better, make more plays. We're going to try to continue that. Whenever we make plays, it’s a celebration, or we rally together, just try to celebrate.”
The celebration echoed with the crowd. One family held a sign sharing that they came “All the way from Wyoming!” Another sign asked Allen if he had received a family’s Christmas card, postmarked from Virginia.
Wherever fans came from, it was the size that stood out in particular to players, especially for a Saturday in July. Moss certainly hadn’t practiced in front of a crowd of that size before.
“No, I never have,” Moss said.
He’ll have two more chances. The Bills have open practices in the stadium again on Aug. 7 and Sept. 1. Tickets are still available at buffalobills.com/training-camp/.
Still, players each took the atmosphere in a little differently. Moss thought it was great to see the fans but eventually tried to tune them out.
“I kind of just treat it as a game situation, just trying to block it out and just focus on my job,” Moss said.
That focus could be tied to an elevated level of anticipation from fans, who are eager to see how the team follows up last year’s 13-3 campaign. Any baseline level of joy of simply being back in person is upped by the expectations for this season.