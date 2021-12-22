You asked, we answered: What athletes' charities are managed by same company as Dalton Foundation?

Mission: Serve, inspire and help less fortunate children in metro Louisville.

+6 Buffalo Bills fans donated $442,000 to Dalton Foundation. Nearly $100,000 went to management firm The News reviewed state and federal public records, consulted charity watchdog groups and other industry professionals and interviewed the Dalton Foundation’s board members, tax attorney and beneficiaries. The scrutiny revealed that Prolanthropy not only profited from Bills fans’ unsolicited donations, but the nonprofits it manages submit tax records that obscure how the money was used.

How have the Daltons responded?

Jordan Dalton said the Dalton Foundation has ended its relationship with Prolanthropy and the nonprofit will donate all money directly to hospitals “so 100% of proceeds go to families in need.” This pertains to future donations.

Some on social media have the misconception the Daltons are using their own money to reimburse the funds that went to Prolanthropy to make the donations from Bills fans “whole.” This is not the case.

Jordan Dalton estimated she and her husband donated $300,000 to the nonprofit since it was founded in 2011. Like all donations, Prolanthropy was entitled to 22.5%.

There was $83,000 remaining in the Dalton Foundation’s account at the end of 2019, according to public records.

Do the management companies of foundations list administrative and marketing expenses on their websites? Are they required by law to do so?