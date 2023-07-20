We have answered 10 key training camp questions and done position previews and player spotlights in advance of the start of Buffalo Bills training camp next week.

Here is the answer to one remaining question: Yes, the turkey burgers are back at St. John Fisher University.

"We are serving the same recipe this year," Joel Kraft, the senior executive chef at Fisher Dining Services, said this week. "Looking forward to the team arriving for another season. Go Bills!"

It will be "TBT" again, as quarterback Josh Allen referred to it, "Turkey Burger Time." The turkey burger gained fame last summer when it was endorsed by Allen on the first day of training camp. Coach Sean McDermott was asked about it on an NFL Network appearance and noted it was "one of the best turkey burgers I've ever had."

Kraft said Bills players eat roughly 300-400 turkey burgers a day.

"It depends on the day, if practice is early in the day or it’s an off day," he said.

Kraft has been using the same product to source turkey burgers since his arrival at St. John Fisher in 2009 and believes the turkey burger "tradition" started in 2007.

"There’s not really a super special recipe," Kraft said last summer. "It’s a good quality product. We try to source the best products, no matter what they are. We sourced this years ago and they can became a ‘tradition.’ One of the Bills nutritionists used to want late-night snacks for the players that was a leaner product but still delicious. When I came on board, it was a already ‘tradition’ that the Bills had at the time. It was a thing when I started. Maybe we just made it better over the years.”