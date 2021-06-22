Yankees' reliever on Bills' Emmanuel Sanders, a former prep teammate: 'Our guy to steal bases'

Yankees reliever Lucas Luetge, a left-handed specialist, has been lifelong friends with new Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders. They grew up together in Bellville, Texas.

"I asked him if we could go to (minicamp) practice but he said it was closed off to the public for now," Luetge said last week during the Yankees' visit to Sahlen Field. "And they don't finish until 5, so our times just didn't match up. But he was coming to a game here and he said he's going to New York for the weekend and going to a game there."

Luetge and Sanders played baseball together in high school. Sanders, a four-sport prep athlete, would go on to SMU for football. Luetge would go to Rice for baseball.

"He was our guy who steals bases. We'll just leave it at that," Luetge said with a laugh. "He's obviously fast. He has natural athletic abilities – but hitting a ball consistently wasn't part of it. So we used them for what he was. And that was stealing bases, and he was good at it."

Luetge said he has a trip to Highmark Stadium in his plans at some point this season.

"I'm going to try my best. I've heard plenty about the Bills Mafia and all the table smashing and I love it," he said. "That's one of the reasons I want to come to the stadium here as opposed to a road game and see it all."

Luetge is 2-0, 2.91 in 25 relief outings for the Yankees this year – after not appearing in the big leagues since 2015 with Seattle. He has toiled in the minors and did not play last season.

