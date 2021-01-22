X's and O's: Tyrann Mathieu is Kansas City X-factor against Josh Allen

Let the QB cook. Both teams put the game in the hands of their QBs. On first down in the first three quarters, the Bills rank No. 1 in the NFL in passing percentage (63.9%), according to Sharp Football. The Chiefs are No. 2 (60.4%).

Stats for the road. The Bills blitzed Mahomes on just two plays in the first meeting, according to News charts. One was a run play that went for a TD. It was the fewest 5-plus rushes in Leslie Frazier's tenure. ... Travis Kelce had eight catches for 109 yards vs. the Browns, his fourth 100-yard showing in 10 playoff games. He needs five catches, 107 yards and one TD to move into the No. 2 spot all time for tight ends in the playoffs in each category. Rob Gronkowski (82 for 1,177 and 12) is No. 1 in all three. ... Diggs bids to become just the third receiver to lead the league in receiving yards and reach the Super Bowl in the same season. The others to do it were Jerry Rice (1989, 1994) and Drew Pearson (1977). … The Chiefs ranked 22nd in kickoff return average allowed and 26th in average drive start for foes after kickoffs.