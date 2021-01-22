X's and O's: Tyrann Mathieu is Kansas City X-factor against Josh Allen

The range, ball skills and instincts of Tyrann Mathieu make the post-snap shifting of the Kansas City Chiefs defensive secondary tough on quarterbacks.
Mathieu, the Chiefs’ 28-year-old safety, has 10 interceptions and 21 passes defended over the past two seasons. That’s 31 balls he has had his hands on, second most among NFL safeties to Denver’s Justin Simmons. Mathieu has the most interceptions from the slot – 15 – of any player since entering the NFL in 2015, according to Pro Football Focus.
He’s the movable chess piece in the defensive backfield for defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo that the Bills must worry about in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.
“He brings a lot of energy and juice to their team,” said Bills coach Sean McDermott. “He does a great job disguising, playing multiple positions. He seems extremely smart. He’s a big factor in Spags’ defense and probably one of the top players in the league.”
Every defense shifts coverage after the snap. The Bills’ safeties are great at disguising the back-end coverage until the last possible second.
Few defenses, however, have a playmaker like Mathieu, whose ball skills make him so dangerous from a “robber” position, cheating underneath to jump passes.
Mathieu this season has played 25% of his snaps as a deep safety, 32% of his snaps in the box supporting the run or in underneath coverage and 37% of his snaps against slot receivers, according to Pro Football Focus.
That’s rare versatility, and more slot receiver responsibility than many safeties are asked to do. The Bills’ Jordan Poyer is super versatile. He has played 47.5% of his snaps as a back safety, 32% in the box and 13% in the slot.
Among the Chiefs’ favored coverages are Cover 2 robber, with Mathieu the rover jumping seam balls, and 2-Man, with two deep and man coverage underneath.
Mathieu got an interception last week off Baker Mayfield from Cover 2 robber, when he switched his deep spot with Daniel Sorensen after the snap and broke underneath to jump a hook route pass that was late and over the middle. Or he’ll trade places with an outside corner.
On one key incompletion intended for Stefon Diggs in the first Bills game, Mathieu dropped from the slot in what looked like a single-high safety defense into the middle of a Cover 4. Allen threw into double coverage and missed a wide-open man in the flat.
Mathieu plays bigger than his 5-foot-9, 190-pound body, and he has 4.50 speed. He blitzed five times off the slot in Buffalo. He has blitzed 37 times. (By comparison, Poyer has blitzed 60.)
“I give him free rein because he feels the game,” Spagnuolo said before last year’s Super Bowl. “There are some things during the game where it’s like ‘What is he doing? Oh, great job.’ Because he’s not doing it exactly the way you drew it up, and yet he has a feel and a keen instinct. You’ve got to let these guys play. He is an instinctive player.”
It will take all of Allen’s experience and Brian Daboll’s tutoring for the Bills’ offense to roll on Sunday.
(Here's Mathieu blitzing Allen off the slot on a first-down play-action pass. Allen had no chance but to throw the ball away.)
Downfield throwing. Spagnuolo has blitzed right around the NFL average throughout his career. It depends on the matchup. The Chiefs heated up Allen in the first meeting. Kansas City blitzed on 15 of 31 drop backs, and Allen was just 7 of 14 for 62 yards, with one TD pass. It was Allen’s worst game of the year and his worst showing vs. the blitz of the year. The weather was a factor due to steady rain. Eight blitzes came on first down.
Spagnuolo, 61, has the best “skin on the wall” of any defensive coordinator in the NFL, given his New York Giants shut down the undefeated Patriots in the 2008 Super Bowl. In Kansas City, he has an advantage in being “selectively aggressive.” Give up a deep ball? Fine. Our offense is scoring 30 today. Spagnuolo is willing to force QBs to make the lower-percentage throw down the field. Kansas City faced 85 passes that traveled 20-plus yards downfield, most in the league. Allen will get a few good deep chances. He probably needs to hit one.
The 30,000-foot view. Andy Reid will be a slam-dunk Hall-of-Famer. The trade up for Mahomes and the Super Bowl ring sealed it. He’s fifth in coaching wins (237). Plus, his coaching tree includes John Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Ron Rivera, Doug Pederson, Leslie Frazier, Spagnuolo and Matt Nagy, among others. It’s far superior to the coaching tree of Bill Belichick. ... The Chiefs have a tight salary cap for 2021 but they don’t have many key free agents. Top Chiefs set to hit the market are receiver Sammy Watkins, guard Austin Reiter and cornerback Bashaud Breeland.
Let the QB cook. Both teams put the game in the hands of their QBs. On first down in the first three quarters, the Bills rank No. 1 in the NFL in passing percentage (63.9%), according to Sharp Football. The Chiefs are No. 2 (60.4%).
Of his fourth-and-1 pass call late against the Browns last week, Reid said: “I went to BYU. Every down’s a throwing down.”
Stats for the road. The Bills blitzed Mahomes on just two plays in the first meeting, according to News charts. One was a run play that went for a TD. It was the fewest 5-plus rushes in Leslie Frazier's tenure. ... Travis Kelce had eight catches for 109 yards vs. the Browns, his fourth 100-yard showing in 10 playoff games. He needs five catches, 107 yards and one TD to move into the No. 2 spot all time for tight ends in the playoffs in each category. Rob Gronkowski (82 for 1,177 and 12) is No. 1 in all three. ... Diggs bids to become just the third receiver to lead the league in receiving yards and reach the Super Bowl in the same season. The others to do it were Jerry Rice (1989, 1994) and Drew Pearson (1977). … The Chiefs ranked 22nd in kickoff return average allowed and 26th in average drive start for foes after kickoffs.