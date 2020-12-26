X's and O's: Patriots have a heavy lift, starting with QB, after season

Belichick (.678) already has a better win percentage than both Shula (.665) and Halas (.671), along with every other coach in the top 35 of the career win list. Many consider him the greatest coach in football history. But many great coaches at all levels have a hard time hanging up the headset. Halas and Marv Levy each coached to age 72. So did George Allen. Belichick is a great student of football history. Passing Halas and/or Shula would be significant to him. Few are privy to his plans, and I’m not suggesting that would be his prime motivation to keep going. Nevertheless, it’s easy to imagine him coaching at least two more years.

Stats for the road. The Bills are No. 3 in the NFL in limiting opponents’ kickoff returns, holding foes to an average drive start of 23.8. Meanwhile, the Bills’ average drive start after kickoffs (27.1) is third best in the league. ... For whatever reason, the Patriots have had trouble in South Florida. With last week’s loss to the Dolphins, New England is 9-12 at Miami under Belichick. ... Cam Newton simply doesn’t look right, as anyone who watched the Miami game saw. He has gone 17 straight games with just one touchdown pass or fewer, the longest streak in the NFL in the last 20 years, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss. ... Newton is one of only four QBs who have started at least 13 games and passed for five TDs or fewer. The others: Trent Dilfer (1995), Mike Livingston (1978) and Joe Ferguson (1973). Fergy had four as a rookie in O.J. Simpson’s 2,003-yard rushing season.