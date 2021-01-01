X's and O's: Let the revival of the red-hot Bills, Dolphins rivalry begin

A great rivalry requires both teams to be good, as the Bills and Dolphins were during the Jim Kelly-Dan Marino era. Add up all the Dolphins’ assets, and Miami vs. Buffalo should be a war for years to come.

“Every position is important,” Miami coach Brian Flores said on a call with Buffalo media this week. “But with the talent at receiver in this league and the talent at tight end in this league, Chris and myself … believe that having talented guys in the back end is important. … That is something with Chris and I, we’ve always been on the same page as far as never having enough corners in this league.”

The Dolphins also drafted Noah Igbinoghene in the first round in April. Igbinoghene, of course, got roasted by Stefon Diggs in Week 2, and he had tough games against the Seahawks and Rams. But Igbinoghene is fast and athletic and still has a bright future.

The Dolphins need to hit some of these draft choices to keep up in the talent arms race with Buffalo.

Why? Consider the ages of the Bills’ most important players: Allen 24, Diggs 27, Tre’Davious White 25, Tremaine Edmunds 22, Dion Dawkins 26 and Ed Oliver 23.