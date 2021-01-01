X's and O's: Let the revival of the red-hot Bills, Dolphins rivalry begin

The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins are headed toward a revival of the glory days of their rivalry.
Miami has prepared itself to contend with the passing powerhouse the Bills have built by investing more money in the cornerback position than any team in the NFL.
If you want to try to contain the Bills’ offense for the next several years, you better have defensive backs. Miami currently has the fifth and the sixth highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL in Byron Jones ($16.5 million a year) and Xavien Howard ($15 million a year).
Miami also is set up to bolster its roster this offseason.
The Dolphins currently have the No. 3 pick in the draft, thanks to their deal with Houston that sent tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Texans. That trade also gave Miami Houston’s second-round pick, which is set to be No. 35 overall. So that gives Miami three picks in the top 35. (What a stupid, go-for-broke trade that was by fired Houston coach Bill O’Brien.) Miami has 10 picks overall in the 2021 draft.
The Dolphins are seventh in most cap space for 2021, at $35 million, based on a minimum cap of $175 million, according to Spotrac.com. (The cap could go up to about $195 million.) So Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier should be able to get some much-needed receiving help for young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
A great rivalry requires both teams to be good, as the Bills and Dolphins were during the Jim Kelly-Dan Marino era. Add up all the Dolphins’ assets, and Miami vs. Buffalo should be a war for years to come.
“Every position is important,” Miami coach Brian Flores said on a call with Buffalo media this week. “But with the talent at receiver in this league and the talent at tight end in this league, Chris and myself … believe that having talented guys in the back end is important. … That is something with Chris and I, we’ve always been on the same page as far as never having enough corners in this league.”
The Dolphins also drafted Noah Igbinoghene in the first round in April. Igbinoghene, of course, got roasted by Stefon Diggs in Week 2, and he had tough games against the Seahawks and Rams. But Igbinoghene is fast and athletic and still has a bright future.
The Dolphins need to hit some of these draft choices to keep up in the talent arms race with Buffalo.
Why? Consider the ages of the Bills’ most important players: Allen 24, Diggs 27, Tre’Davious White 25, Tremaine Edmunds 22, Dion Dawkins 26 and Ed Oliver 23.
The 30,000-foot view. Of course, the development of Tagovailoa is the biggest factor in determining how bright Miami’s future is. Tagovailoa has had a good rookie season, even though Ryan Fitzpatrick, who will miss the game due to a positive Covid-19 test, essentially has quarterbacked five of Miami’s 10 wins. Keep in mind Tagovailoa is only 13 months removed from major hip surgery. He has completed 65% of his passes with 10 TDs and just two interceptions. The book on him coming out of Alabama was he has outstanding accuracy, he can extend plays outside of the pocket, he throws with anticipation that’s uncommon for a draft prospect and he has excellent pocket presence. All of those things have been on display this year. Tagovailoa does not have a strong arm. He does not have a huge body. He does have a history of getting dinged by injuries. So those are shortcomings when you compare him with the Bills’ Allen.
Tank for Tua. Grier and Flores deserve a lot of credit for overhauling the roster. They took a lot of grief for supposedly tanking before the start of last season. Still, this is only Year 2 of the Flores regime and there is work to be done. Miami has caught some breaks this year. They beat the Rams thanks to fumble-return and punt-return TDs. They were beaten in first downs, 31-8, in that game. They were outgained by Arizona, 442-312, and won with the help of a fumble-return TD. Then they had the great escape, thanks to Fitzpatrick, last week in Las Vegas. Miami leads the NFL in turnover ratio (plus-11) and is tied for first in takeaways (with 27). As we have documented in this space, big turnover advantages are hard to repeat year after year (see New England, 2019).
Shaq report. The Dolphins gave former Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson $30 million over three years in free agency. They have gotten pretty much exactly what the Bills had last year: A solid starting edge player.
Lawson never is going to be an edge-bending speed rusher, which is why the Bills did not pay to keep him. But he is a stout edge-setter against the run who is going to play hard and provide some extra-effort pressure on the quarterback. He averaged 4.8 sacks over the previous three years for the Bills. He has four sacks this year for Miami. He had 40 pressures last year for the Bills. He has 38 this year for Miami, according to Pro Football Focus.
The Bills are paying Mario Addison the same salary. Addison has a little better speed than Lawson. Addison has five sacks and 39 pressures.
“He’s been able to pressure the quarterback and set the edge and do some good things in the run game,” Flores said. “He brings great energy. Just as a teammate, he’s been great.”
The Belichick tree. Flores and Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll worked together for four years in New England under Bill Belichick, from 2013-2016.
“I don't know what he's going to call,” Flores said this week. “I think he's done a phenomenal job there with Allen in that offense. I think he’s got a lot up his sleeve. He and I have had many, many conversations offensively and defensively. You do this, I'm doing that. You do that, I'm doing this. ... A lot of respect for him. I certainly don't know what he's doing to call, and that's what makes him good. He's a damn good coach. Daboll is a great friend of mine, someone I have a lot of respect for. We'll compete on Sunday and he'll have some bullets in his gun."
Stats for the road. Miami’s offense needs to stretch the field better. The Dolphins rank tied for 30th in pass plays of 20-plus yards with 34. But Fitzpatrick has thrown 24 of those in 267 attempts. Tagovailoa has just 10 of the 20-plus gains in 237 attempts. Miami has four pass plays of 40 or more yards, tied for third fewest. The Bills, meanwhile, have 61 pass plays of 20-plus yards, which is tied for third most. Kansas City leads with 67. Houston is second with 62.