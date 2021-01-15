X's and O's column: Task for Bills' D-Line goes from dancing bears to big uglies

The Buffalo Bills faced the most athletic offensive line in the NFL last week.
The Indianapolis Colts have a group of dancing bears. There’s an analytic measurement called RAS – the Relative Athletic Score. It puts draft prospects’ measurements (height, weight, 40 time, vertical jump, etc.) on a scale of zero to 10 in comparison with all the other players at his position.
The Colts are a freak show. Four of their five starters are 9.4 or better, with tackle Braden Smith at 9.72 and guard Quenton Nelson at 9.67.
This week the Bills face an entirely different animal.
If you looked at the RAS numbers, you’d think the Ravens’ offensive line stinks. All five of their starters were below 5.0 entering the draft. Left tackle Orlando Brown is 0.7. Right tackle Tyre Phillips is 2.24. Left guard Bradley Bozeman is 1.19.
You might recall Brown’s 40 time at the NFL scouting combine in 2018. He ran 5.85, the fourth worst time of any player in the last 18 years. The jokes ensued: Is Orlando Brown still running? What was Orlando Brown’s hourglass time? Ha, ha, ha.
The Ravens knew better.
“The tape is what we always go back to, especially with offensive linemen,” said Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta. “Offensive linemen don’t have to run 40 yards very often. When you see a guy consistently control his man, knock his man down, what else do you have to see?”
The Ravens’ offensive line is the modern version of the Washington Redskins’ “Hogs” (although the Hogs were better).
They are Big Uglies. They are People Movers. They are all about vertical displacement, knocking the line of scrimmage backward. Violently.
And combined with quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Ravens have led the NFL in rushing each of the past two seasons.
Ravens defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale said Allen was like a young Ben Roethlisberger with his size and the way he extends plays, but with Dan Marino's arm.
Last year, the Ravens finished with 3,296 rushing yards, breaking a 41-year-old record set by the New England Patriots (3,165) in 1978. The Ravens’ 3,071 total this year is third most ever for a 16-game season.
“That's like Joe DiMaggio's record," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said last year. "That's the record that would never be broken.”
Brown is 6-foot-8 and 355 pounds with 35-inch arms. Phillips is 6-5 and 330 with 35 1/8-inch arms. Bozeman is 325. There’s a place for RAS numbers as a limited tool in draft preparation. Ed Oliver’s 9.87 score was best among defensive tackles in the 2019 draft. But it all depends on what you’re asking the player to do.
Bozeman, a burly sixth-round pick, referenced the fact he doesn't need to run 40 yards.
“It’s definitely exciting whenever he breaks that line of scrimmage to sit there and watch him run,” Bozeman said. “I can’t keep up with him. But I like to watch him from a distance. I’ve got pretty good eyesight.”
The one downside of the Ravens’ O-line bulk is that it is not built for 45 pass attempts a game. Brian Daboll could not run his 2020 scheme with the Ravens’ line. If the Ravens get way behind, the O-line isn’t designed for all-out drop-back passing.
That rarely happens. The beauty of the Ravens’ great scouting staff is it finds linemen perfectly suited to their scheme.
Josh Allen has been sensational against the blitz this season. Don’t expect that to deter the Ravens’ defense in Saturday’s game.
The gap scheme. The Ravens pull an offensive lineman on 42% of their run plays, and they average 6.5 yards per attempt and have scored 16 TDs on those plays, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.
It’s their base run that Bills fans saw over and over when coordinator Greg Roman was in Buffalo. Double-team the defensive tackle play-side, pull a guard and out-physical the defense at the point of attack.
The problem the Ravens present is they have the most creative run game in the NFL. They dress up their base run with different personnel groups and a ton of pre-snap motion. The motion changes the run strength of the offense to try to create an advantage before the snap. The Ravens are among the NFL leaders in jet-sweep motion, too. And the biggest complicating factor is Jackson, who is always a threat to keep the ball at the mesh-point of the handoff and take off.
The answer for every defense is a safety must be brought into the box for an eight-man front. As a result, Jackson never sees Cover 2.
The Ravens know they’re getting a post safety in the middle of the field almost all the time, so you’ll see them run a lot of vertical routes.
It’s A.J. time. The Ravens play “heavy” formations 42% of the time, according to Sharp Football. That means either two tight ends, two backs or two TEs and two backs. The Bills will have to answer with a base 4-3 front a lot, bringing A.J. Klein into the game as the strong-side linebacker. The Bills played the base 4-3 on only about 7% of their snaps this season, according to News charts. In last year’s game against the Ravens, Lorenzo Alexander saw 37 snaps as the strong-side linebacker. The Bills held the Ravens to just 3.8 yards on 19 carries with the 4-3 front on the field. That was a huge win. Anything under 4.2 in the base front would be good Saturday.
The 30,000-foot view. Harbaugh has nine playoff berths in 13 seasons and stands 140-86 (.619). How good is the Ravens’ scouting department? Eighteen of their starters were drafted or signed out of college by Baltimore. At the start of the season, the Ravens had the most “homegrown” players on NFL rosters (87). They had the second most players drafted on their roster (35) and the most players they drafted in the NFL (59). Matt Judon and Yannick Ngakoue are the Ravens’ top free agents in March.
Watch for grabbing. Because the Ravens play so much man coverage, they’re bound to get more “handsy” than other teams. The Ravens’ defensive backs have been flagged for 40 illegal-contact-type penalties in 17 games, including 15 pass interference fouls. The Bills’ defensive backs have been flagged for 24, including 12 for pass interference.
Expect the Ravens DBs to play physical with the Bills’ wide receiving corps.
Meanwhile, the Ravens griped after last year’s meeting with Buffalo that Bills defensive linemen did some grabbing of the Baltimore offensive linemen in an effort to impede them in getting blocks on second-level linebackers. Jerry Hughes was flagged for one defensive holding foul.
Asked about it this week, Harbaugh said: “It’s probably just better I stay out of it publicly. There’s a lot of little things like that, which are week to week things that I may or may not talk to the league about it.”
Referee report. The referee for the game is Carl Cheffers. His crews called the most penalties in the league this year (15 a game) of the NFL’s 17 officiating crews. That included the most pass interference fouls per game (2.4) and the third most holding calls (3.8). Cheffers is in his 21st NFL season and his 13th as a referee. He did the Patriots-Falcons Super Bowl four years ago. Unlike a normal year, the seven-man crews changed some week to week due to the travel challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic. The other six officials assigned to the Bills-Ravens game were part of six different crews this season.
Stats for the road. Jackson has 10 100-yard rushing performances in 49 career games. Michael Vick has the record of 11 in 149 games. ... The Ravens forced a league-high 25 fumbles. The league average was 8.6. ... It will be all hands on deck in pass protection. Devin Singletary ranks No. 3 in pass protection efficiency among the 25 NFL running backs who’ve had the most pass-blocking assignments, according to Pro Football Focus. He has allowed just three hurries in 73 chances. Zack Moss was No. 1, with no pressures allowed in 47 chances. Dawson Knox ranks 25th among tight ends, but he was responsible for two sacks in last year’s Ravens game. He gave up one to Judon. That’s a tough ask. Judon will beat most tight ends.