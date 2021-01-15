X's and O's column: Task for Bills' D-Line goes from dancing bears to big uglies

The one downside of the Ravens’ O-line bulk is that it is not built for 45 pass attempts a game. Brian Daboll could not run his 2020 scheme with the Ravens’ line. If the Ravens get way behind, the O-line isn’t designed for all-out drop-back passing.

That rarely happens. The beauty of the Ravens’ great scouting staff is it finds linemen perfectly suited to their scheme.

+2 Josh Allen, Bills brace for Ravens' blitzing onslaught Josh Allen has been sensational against the blitz this season. Don’t expect that to deter the Ravens’ defense in Saturday’s game.

The gap scheme. The Ravens pull an offensive lineman on 42% of their run plays, and they average 6.5 yards per attempt and have scored 16 TDs on those plays, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

It’s their base run that Bills fans saw over and over when coordinator Greg Roman was in Buffalo. Double-team the defensive tackle play-side, pull a guard and out-physical the defense at the point of attack.

The problem the Ravens present is they have the most creative run game in the NFL. They dress up their base run with different personnel groups and a ton of pre-snap motion. The motion changes the run strength of the offense to try to create an advantage before the snap. The Ravens are among the NFL leaders in jet-sweep motion, too. And the biggest complicating factor is Jackson, who is always a threat to keep the ball at the mesh-point of the handoff and take off.