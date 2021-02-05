X's and O's column: Can Tampa Bay front four exploit matchup edge?

The Bucs tied for fourth in sacks with 48. Wylie will mostly face Shaquil Barrett, who has 27.5 sacks the past two seasons. Remmers will mostly face Jason Pierre-Paul, who had 9.5 sacks this year. Ndamukong Suh, who had six sacks, will be a handful for the interior of the line.

Sammy Watkins says time with Chiefs has changed me-first mindset he had with Bills When Sammy Watkins played for the Buffalo Bills from 2014 through 2016, he was all about Sammy Watkins.

If the Bucs are going to win the Super Bowl, the front four must have a big game.

Barrett says rushing against Mahomes is a dual challenge – impacting him while keeping him from scrambling.

“Most definitely to keep him in the pocket,” Barrett said this week. “That’s where he’s amazing, out the pocket. ... That’s why I like the way we rush, with me and JPP, it’s perfect. But I also have to dial it back a little bit because I don’t want to give him no B-Gap at all. I don’t want him to think he can escape through nowhere. If I don’t cleanly beat my guy, I’ll turn it into a power rush to keep him inside.”

Mahomes has more pass attempts outside the pocket (146) than any QB this season, according to Sharp Football. He has 16 TD passes and no interceptions on those plays.

CBS analyst Charles Davis thinks the Chiefs’ O-line can weather the Bucs’ storm.