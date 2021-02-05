X's and O's column: Can Tampa Bay front four exploit matchup edge?

The battle between the Tampa Bay front four and the Kansas City offensive line looks like a mismatch in favor of the Buccaneers.
Will it matter against Patrick Mahomes and a Chiefs offense that has a chance to stake a claim as one of the greatest attacks in NFL history?
There probably is no way to “stop” the Chiefs. They’ve either scored 30-plus points or gained 400-plus yards in 19 of their last 21 meaningful games.
Mahomes has the most passing yards (308 per game), the most passing TDs (114) and the best passer rating (108.7) of any quarterback ever through his first 46 starts.
Travis Kelce has two of the three best yardage seasons by a tight end in NFL history in the past three years. Hill is the fastest No. 1 receiver in the league.
Yet, the Chiefs enter the game having lost both starting offensive tackles this season. Their best lineman, left tackle Eric Fisher, went down with an Achilles injury in the AFC championship game against the Buffalo Bills.
The Chiefs will move Mike Remmers from right tackle to left tackle, and shift guard Andrew Wylie to right tackle. Remmers is a pro’s pro, with 97 career starts, but he hasn’t started at left tackle since 2016. Remmers was only OK against the Bills on January 24. He gave up three sacks to Von Miller in Super Bowl 50 in 2016 (obviously, under different circumstances). Wylie is a former undrafted free agent who has the size to play tackle at 6-foot-6 and 309 pounds. But 38 of his 39 starts have come at guard.
The Bucs tied for fourth in sacks with 48. Wylie will mostly face Shaquil Barrett, who has 27.5 sacks the past two seasons. Remmers will mostly face Jason Pierre-Paul, who had 9.5 sacks this year. Ndamukong Suh, who had six sacks, will be a handful for the interior of the line.
When Sammy Watkins played for the Buffalo Bills from 2014 through 2016, he was all about Sammy Watkins.
If the Bucs are going to win the Super Bowl, the front four must have a big game.
Barrett says rushing against Mahomes is a dual challenge – impacting him while keeping him from scrambling.
“Most definitely to keep him in the pocket,” Barrett said this week. “That’s where he’s amazing, out the pocket. ... That’s why I like the way we rush, with me and JPP, it’s perfect. But I also have to dial it back a little bit because I don’t want to give him no B-Gap at all. I don’t want him to think he can escape through nowhere. If I don’t cleanly beat my guy, I’ll turn it into a power rush to keep him inside.”
Mahomes has more pass attempts outside the pocket (146) than any QB this season, according to Sharp Football. He has 16 TD passes and no interceptions on those plays.
CBS analyst Charles Davis thinks the Chiefs’ O-line can weather the Bucs’ storm.
“I’m not as worried,” Davis said this week. “They’ve played this year with a shuffled offensive line really from the word go. ... They have one player in place in the spot he began the season, and that’s Austin Reiter at center. If this was a throw-it-down-the-field, Joe Namath, 10-yard drop-back type offense, I’d be worried about those tackles. In this case, I’m not quite as worried. Patrick Mahomes is not a standing target.”
San Francisco almost parlayed great defensive line play to a victory over the Chiefs in last year’s Super Bowl. Mahomes was under pressure on 21 of 51 drop backs. But in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs adjusted and the Niners' rush men got tired.
“If you want to talk about a mismatch, go take a look at the Super Bowl last year and the rush success that San Francisco had,” said Kyle Long, CBS analyst and former Bears Pro Bowl guard. “Who other than Andy Reid to make a great adjustment, put two wing tight ends in and say, 'You want to beat up our tackles? We’re going to beat the hell out of your D-ends before they even get there.'”
“I think the Kansas City offensive line situation is even more drastic than we understand,” Long said. “But I think the saving grace are the offensive minds and the quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. The ball’s out quick, and Andy Reid knows how to stop a great rush.”
The Bowles factor
Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles is familiar to Bills fans, because he ran a blitz-heavy Jets defense as New York’s head coach from 2015 to 2018. Bowles likes to rush five men. The Bucs ranked fifth in blitz rate, according to Pro Football Focus. Against Green Bay in the NFC final, Tampa blitzed 20 of 53 drop backs. But all five Bucs sacks came via a four-man rush.
But you don’t blitz Mahomes a lot and survive. Against the Chiefs in Week 12, Bowles played a ton of zone coverage and blitzed just nine of 53 drop backs. Mahomes threw for 462 yards and the Chiefs won 27-24. In a sense, the results were similar to what the Bills tried to do in the AFC final. However, the Bucs were able to sack Mahomes twice, and they got three stops in the red zone.
Obviously, every defense must mix it up against any elite offense. Don’t expect a lot of blitzes. Bowles’ Bucs have done a good job in Cover 4, which puts the corners in man coverage on the outside.
According to his younger teammates, LeSean McCoy has embraced his role as a veteran mentor.
Pass first.
If the Bills were playing the Bucs, we know how Brian Daboll would approach the matchup. Tampa’s defense ranked No. 1 in rushing yards allowed (80 yards a game) and faced the fewest rush attempts in the league (22 a game). Against a similarly stout Baltimore run front, Daboll called passes on 25 of the first 26 snaps in the divisional-playoff win. The Chiefs ranked third in the NFL in pass attempts, and they were second to the Bills in first-down pass rate (60.4%). Look for Reid to be pass heavy.
Voice of experience.
Bucs senior offensive assistant Tom Moore, 82, is bidding for his fourth Super Bowl ring. He won his first two in the 1978 and 1979 seasons as receivers coach with the Steelers. He was Peyton Manning’s coordinator in Indianapolis from 1998 to 2008 and won a ring with the Colts in 2006. He has been with the Bucs the past two years.
“Tom is great,” Bowles said. “I get into work at 4:15, 4:30, and I’m probably two hours behind Tom. Tom has so much football knowledge and he does so much film study, offensively and defensively. He’ll grab me and pull me to the side and talk about red zone things that help me a great deal.”
Asked how long he wants to keep coaching, Moore said: “I'll say this: I want to coach until physically or mentally I can't or until I die because there is absolutely nothing about not working that turns me on.”
Stats for the road
Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo went after Tom Brady in the first meeting, blitzing on 21 of 42 drop backs, according to Pro Football Focus. Brady was just 11 of 21 for 146 yards with a TD and two interceptions vs. five-plus rushes. ... The Bucs ran the ball on 52% of first downs the first 14 games and averaged just 2.9 yards a carry, according to Sharp Football. Leonard Fournette has been running well in the playoffs. But against Green Bay, the Bucs ran 65% on first down for 2.9 yards a carry. Can the Bucs afford to be that conservative against the Chiefs?