X's and O's: Bills must keep DeForest Buckner from ruining pocket

The 30,000-foot view. Philip Rivers ranked fifth in the NFL in passing yards and eighth in passer rating. He turned 39 in December. The Colts probably will bring him back for another year in 2021. The obvious alternative for the Colts, however, is to try to trade for the Eagles’ Carson Wentz, given the fact Reich was Philadelphia’s offensive coordinator in 2017. That’s presuming the Eagles decide to move Wentz (which would be a big mistake). Meanwhile, the Colts are in good cap shape. They have the third most cap room in 2021, at $63 million, according to Spotrac.com. That will allow them to give massive extensions to Leonard and guard Quenton Nelson, both of whom will command top-of-their-positions pay. Leonard will get about $20 million a year and Nelson $15 million. General Manager Chris Ballard deserves credit for fiscal restraint. Each of the past three offseasons, the Colts have been among the leaders in available cap space, but they have refrained from going on a Jets-like, $150 million spending spree. That has left them in good position to keep their good, young players.