Xavier Rhodes inactive for Bills; Dolphins tackle Terron Armstead will play

Veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes is inactive for the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium.

Safety Dean Marlowe, rookie linebacker Baylon Spector and tight end Tommy Sweeney are also healthy inactives for the Bills. Guard Ryan Bates (ankle) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder) were previously declared out for the game because of injuries.

For Miami, left tackle Terron Armstead is active. Armstead is fighting toe, pectoral and knee injuries. He was listed as questionable on the final injury report.

Running back Jeff Wilson is out for Miami. He was also questionable on the final injury report because of a hip injury. Miami quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is also inactive because of a knee injury, which means Skylar Thompson will back up Tua Tagovailoa.

Wide receiver River Cracraft (calf) is also out for Miami. He was doubtful on the final injury report. Safety Eric Rowe (hamstring) and defensive back Elijah Campbell (concussion) were previously declared out for Miami. Wide receiver Erik Ezukanma is a healthy inactive for the Dolphins.