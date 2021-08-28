Wyoming to Buffalo pipeline benefiting Bills

The commute from Laramie, Wyo., to Highmark Stadium is more than 1,500 miles and is becoming more popular.

For a brief period in a stretch of ever-fluid rosters, the Buffalo Bills had four of the 15 University of Wyoming alums in the NFL. With wide receiver Rico Gafford released Friday, that number has dropped, but quarterback Josh Allen, wide receiver Tanner Gentry and tight end Jacob Hollister remain.

From the business side of the NFL to a stacked wide receiver room on the Bills, it was unlikely the reunion would last long. But Brent Vigen reveled in it while he could. Now the head coach at Montana State, Vigen previously was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Wyoming.

“However it ends up, it ends up,” Vigen said Friday ahead of the cuts. “And it's certainly something from a former coach perspective that we're all extremely proud of.”

There’s the anomaly of having that many former Wyoming Cowboys together on one team itself, but Vigen thinks that of all 32 teams, the Bills are a particularly strong landing spot.

Vigen has yet to make it to a game in Buffalo – his fall schedule is pretty packed with his own team – but from what he’s heard and learned, he sees some natural overlaps with the Wyoming community.