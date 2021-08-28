Wyoming to Buffalo pipeline benefiting Bills

The commute from Laramie, Wyo., to Highmark Stadium is more than 1,500 miles and is becoming more popular.
For a brief period in a stretch of ever-fluid rosters, the Buffalo Bills had four of the 15 University of Wyoming alums in the NFL. With wide receiver Rico Gafford released Friday, that number has dropped, but quarterback Josh Allen, wide receiver Tanner Gentry and tight end Jacob Hollister remain.
From the business side of the NFL to a stacked wide receiver room on the Bills, it was unlikely the reunion would last long. But Brent Vigen reveled in it while he could. Now the head coach at Montana State, Vigen previously was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Wyoming.
“However it ends up, it ends up,” Vigen said Friday ahead of the cuts. “And it's certainly something from a former coach perspective that we're all extremely proud of.”
There’s the anomaly of having that many former Wyoming Cowboys together on one team itself, but Vigen thinks that of all 32 teams, the Bills are a particularly strong landing spot.
Vigen has yet to make it to a game in Buffalo – his fall schedule is pretty packed with his own team – but from what he’s heard and learned, he sees some natural overlaps with the Wyoming community.
“The Bills in particular are the focal point, no different than the Cowboys are in Laramie and across Wyoming. A fan base that I think is gonna ride it out, through thick and thin, and be there every Sunday. … There’s an appreciation for loyalty, hard work and character.”
He sees those traits show up in the Wyoming players who make it to the NFL. Allen, Hollister and Gafford all played at junior college as well. Vigen says that sample size doesn’t necessarily reflect the standard journey of a player to Wyoming: They generally recruit out of high school. But the persistence of players and their willingness to adapt lends to success.
While Gafford played cornerback in college and made the switch to receiver in 2018 with the Raiders, Hollister and Gentry have been catching passes from Allen for years. Allen’s talent speaks for itself, but Vigen says some of those Hollister and Gentry receptions really boosted the highlight reel.
“I don't want to say they made Josh – it was a two-way street – but they made some plays that year that really put Josh on the map,” Vigen said.
In his senior year at Wyoming in 2016, Hollister caught 32 passes for 515 yards and seven touchdowns. That same year, Gentry hauled in 72 passes for 1,326 yards and 14 touchdowns.
“It creates a very good space," Allen said when asked about his comfortability playing with Hollister and Gentry. "Just being able to talk with guys in a very comfortable fashion."
Vigen knows Allen doesn’t make the personnel decisions, but trust and rapport with a quarterback can give any player a slight edge. It was a draw for Hollister when he joined the Bills this year. He knew the yearslong break would fade quickly when it came to reuniting with his old quarterback.
“I think it will help us out a lot. Obviously that was close to five years ago, but at the same time, Josh is just a baller, so I love playing with him,” Hollister said in March. “Honestly, that was a huge deciding factor for me coming here, was getting to play with him again. He's that type of guy that you can feel confident in the huddle with. He's hilarious, and I'm excited to play with him again. It will be a great time.”
The pipeline goes back further. When Allen arrived in Buffalo, he overlapped with defensive end and Wyoming product Eddie Yarbrough. Vigen said that college connection helped Allen in the early days of getting to know a new community.
Vigen keeps up with former Cowboys across the league as best he can, and his three sons give him plenty of updates. “They’re Bills fans through and through,” he said. The number of Bills games in prime time should help Vigen watch a little more this year. After helping them develop, he loves to see their next steps.
“We hit the jackpot on a few of those guys, for sure,” Vigen said. “And then they just made each other better.”