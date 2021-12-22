WR Stefon Diggs, LT Dion Dawkins named to Pro Bowl; Nine Bills named alternates

Two Buffalo Bills were named to the Pro Bowl on Wednesday: wide receiver Stefon Diggs and left tackle Dion Dawkins.

It’s the second nod for Diggs, both coming during his time in Buffalo, and the first for Dawkins.

Nine Bills were named as alternates:

• 1st alternates: quarterback Josh Allen, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds

• 2nd: tight end Dawson Knox, linebacker Tyler Matakevich

• 3rd: safety Jordan Poyer, long snapper Reid Ferguson

• 4th: safety Micah Hyde

• 5th: center Mitch Morse, kicker Tyler Bass

Last season, the Bills had five players named to the Pro Bowl: Diggs, Allen, Edmunds, cornerback Tre’Davious White and return specialist Andre Roberts.

In his second year with the Bills, Diggs has 1,007 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 82 catches. He is the first Bills wide receiver to been selected in consecutive years since Andre Reed (1988-94).

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.