 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WR Stefon Diggs, LT Dion Dawkins named to Pro Bowl; Nine Bills named alternates
0 comments
topical

WR Stefon Diggs, LT Dion Dawkins named to Pro Bowl; Nine Bills named alternates

Support this work for $1 a month
Panthers Bills Football

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

 Adrian Kraus - freelancer, FR171451 AP

Two Buffalo Bills were named to the Pro Bowl on Wednesday: wide receiver Stefon Diggs and left tackle Dion Dawkins.

It’s the second nod for Diggs, both coming during his time in Buffalo, and the first for Dawkins.

Nine Bills were named as alternates: 

• 1st alternates: quarterback Josh Allen, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds

• 2nd: tight end Dawson Knox, linebacker Tyler Matakevich

• 3rd: safety Jordan Poyer, long snapper Reid Ferguson

• 4th: safety Micah Hyde

• 5th: center Mitch Morse, kicker Tyler Bass

Last season, the Bills had five players named to the Pro Bowl: Diggs, Allen, Edmunds, cornerback Tre’Davious White and return specialist Andre Roberts.

In his second year with the Bills, Diggs has 1,007 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 82 catches. He is the first Bills wide receiver to been selected in consecutive years since Andre Reed (1988-94). 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Unvaccinated Cole Beasley blames 'rules' as he's forced out of key Bills game with COVID

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News