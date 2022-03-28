WR Jamison Crowder sees 'great opportunity' to contribute in Buffalo

Wide receiver Jamison Crowder is ready to get to know the home locker room in Orchard Park.
Crowder, 28, signed a one-year deal with the Bills last week. The North Carolina native has played with the Commanders and the Jets. Now, his outlook for the Bills’ trajectory and his familiarity from seeing the team up close have him excited to come to Buffalo.
“The thing that really attracted me was I was playing against Buffalo the last few years and just kind of seeing how close they’ve been to competing for a Super Bowl,” Crowder said Wednesday. “And going against the guys when I was in New York, knowing how that defense played, and having the guys on the offensive side of the football. That's why it's a great opportunity for me to come in and try to contribute.”
Crowder is coming off a year in which he had 51 catches, 447 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 12 games. He started four games. His playing time was impacted by injuries; he worked through groin and calf ailments, but now feels past those.
“I'm feeling great right now. And I'm just ready to get up there and get to work with the guys and get acquainted with the stadium and the team,” Crowder said. “But health-wise, I’m feeling great.”
In 2020, he had 59 catches in 12 games for the Jets. The 2019 season, his first year with the Jets, was the best of his seven-year career. Crowder had 78 receptions for 833 yards. While he’s a few years removed from that performance, Crowder thinks he will fit in nicely with the Bills’ offense.
Part of that comes from modeling his game after wide receiver Cole Beasley, who was released by the Bills this month.
“I think that I'm just one of those guys that can come in and be a guy that can be dynamic,” Crowder said. “Just playing against the Bills the last few years and seeing the success that Cole Beasley’s had from the slot position.”
Crowder notes it actually goes back even further. When he entered the league with Washington, Beasley was on the Cowboys. Both made the jump to the AFC East in the same season.
“So, we've been in the same division for all my career,” Crowder said. “Just watching him and just seeing how he has a feel in the slot for getting open against man coverage and obviously having that feel to be a viable option in zone coverage. He’s one of the guys that I’ve watched closely. That's why we have a very similar game and very similar in stature.
“We just make things easy for the quarterback, be able to move the sticks on third down, also, be able to be an option in the red zone. … I feel like I can step in and be that same option for this offense.”
Crowder said he’s still waiting to hear more about his exact role, and how his playing time will look with Isaiah McKenzie. He expects that closer to OTAs or even training camp.
Crowder’s optimism in joining the Bills' offense doesn’t just stem from confidence in himself. He knows he’s stepping into a far better situation at quarterback. The Jets, who finished 4-13 and last in the AFC East last year, had a number of woes, including losing their starting quarterback.
After he was injured during a game in Week 6, rookie quarterback Zach Wilson missed four games with a knee injury. Mike White started three games, Joe Flacco started one. Crowder said the uncertainty at quarterback was another challenge for the Jets.
“It’s definitely tough. It definitely affects the camaraderie and the chemistry that you have to have to go out there and be able to perform at a high level on Sundays not knowing what the quarterback situation will be, but here, it’s established,” Crowder said. “Obviously, Josh, he's one of the top quarterbacks in the league. So, I'm just very excited to be here.”
Josh Allen threw for 4,407 yards and 36 touchdowns last season. Add his tenacity on the ground and late-game heroics, and Crowder is sold on his newest quarterback.