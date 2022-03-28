WR Jamison Crowder sees 'great opportunity' to contribute in Buffalo

In 2020, he had 59 catches in 12 games for the Jets. The 2019 season, his first year with the Jets, was the best of his seven-year career. Crowder had 78 receptions for 833 yards. While he’s a few years removed from that performance, Crowder thinks he will fit in nicely with the Bills’ offense.

Part of that comes from modeling his game after wide receiver Cole Beasley, who was released by the Bills this month.

“I think that I'm just one of those guys that can come in and be a guy that can be dynamic,” Crowder said. “Just playing against the Bills the last few years and seeing the success that Cole Beasley’s had from the slot position.”

Crowder notes it actually goes back even further. When he entered the league with Washington, Beasley was on the Cowboys. Both made the jump to the AFC East in the same season.

“So, we've been in the same division for all my career,” Crowder said. “Just watching him and just seeing how he has a feel in the slot for getting open against man coverage and obviously having that feel to be a viable option in zone coverage. He’s one of the guys that I’ve watched closely. That's why we have a very similar game and very similar in stature.