Working to relaunch: Bills are winning but know returning to big-play ways is critical

They are the only NFL team among the top 10 in rushing, passing and total yards, points per game and third down conversion rate. They are on their second four-game winning streak of the season. And they hold AFC playoff home-field advantage in their collective hands.

But what’s wrong with the Bills’ offense entering Saturday night’s game against the Miami Dolphins? Where is the aerial dynamics? Where are the 30-point games? Where is the efficiency and explosiveness?

Welcome to the Bills’ new normal, an expectation of performance they created themselves by playing an all-time postseason game last January against Kansas City and scoring 31, 41 and 38 points in the first month of this season.

Facts are facts – during the last two games in particular, the Bills’ offense has hit a rut.

The Bills have only five explosive plays (rush of at least 12 yards, pass of at least 16 yards) apiece in victories over New England the New York Jets, tying a season low. Last Sunday’s win over the Jets was an eyesore. The Bills set season lows in plays (54), yards (232), yards per play (4.3), passing yards (130), first downs (14) and third-down rate (15.4%) and failed to reach 21 points for only the third time in 13 games.

“We’re so accustomed to putting up so many points and making so many big plays that, to the outside (looking) in, it can look frustrating,” center Mitch Morse said. “But for us, as long as we’re putting our defense in advantageous positions, not turning the ball over in the red zone and just playing complementary football …”

Morse didn’t need to finish his thought. This is December. Winning by any means necessary is the best strategy. But given the available firepower, quarterback Josh Allen represents the tip of the spear, more is expected (see the above data) and more will be required (the Bills face top-10 scoring offenses with Miami and Cincinnati not to mention a seemingly inevitable rematch against the Chiefs).

Yes, the standard is that high outside the organization … and inside, too.

“You can say that – and that’s a good thing,” running back Devin Singletary said. “That’s a good problem to have. Our standard is high and we’re going to keep it that way.”

Trusting play-calling, teammates

The Bills were a consistently explosive offense through 11 games – 8.7 average and four games with at least 10 such plays.

The Bills had only five in the win at New England, a game in which the Patriots played two deep safeties, essentially daring/allowing the Bills to run it. And they did (132 yards on a season-high 37 attempts). The Patriots’ offense was so impotent, the Bills were happy to control possession (38:08) and cruise into their mini-bye. But they gained two or fewer yards on 15 of their 29 first-down plays. Not ideal.

Not ideal, part 2: The Jets game. Two or fewer yards on nine of 22 first-down plays. Five penalties. Five third-down plays of at least 10 yards to go. And the lack of chunk plays.

Tough to accept and digest, Josh?

“I think, at times, it can be frustrating and not so easy,” Allen said. “But again, I trust what (offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey) is calling. I trust the guys on offense. I trust the guys up front.”

Allen’s 13 explosive rushes – on keepers and scrambles – lead the Bills, followed by 12 for Singletary. But the Jets game showed an adjustment is needed in how Allen is deployed.

Against the Jets’ wide front – the defensive ends are positioned significantly outside the offensive tackles – Allen had nothing cooking on his quarterback sweep plays. Outside of the red zone, he makes his biggest plays on scrambles against man coverage. More of that should be in the offing – drop back, diagnose the coverage and almost call a one-read-and-then-run play (don’t call it a scramble). The middle of the field could be open because the opponent’s edge rushers have been guided up the field.

Exhibit A was Allen’s 16-yard run on third-and-15 against the Jets.

Run-pass balance is preferred, but this is a passing league – teams had combined for 578 touchdown passes and 387 touchdown rushes through 14 weeks and 1,238 completions of at least 20 yards and 294 rushes of at least 20 yards. Pushing the football down the field is the best way to score. The more plays, the more chances for penalties and turnovers and mistakes and everything bad.

Singletary’s 145 carries and 642 yards both rank 22nd in the league and he has finally overtaken Allen (628) as the team’s leading rusher. If anything, Singletary will be fresh for January – his season-high is 18 carries. But he knows the deal. In this offense, the starting tailback is a complementary player.

“Sometimes, it’s just the flow of the game and you have to stay ready,” he said. “We know, depending on the game, it could be a lot of runs. And when there are games when we don’t have that many, we have to make them count.”

A bigger issue is the lack of a big-play passing game.

Helping Diggs

Diggs entered Week 15 third in the NFL in catches (94), fourth in yards (1,239), tied for third in touchdowns (10), but his 13.2-yard average is 13th among the 44 players with at least 50 receptions. He leads the Bills with 29 explosive catches.

But against the Jets, his three catches for 37 yards were both season lows.

“Josh and him are the two guys defenses look at first and try to stop in some way,” receivers coach Chad Hall said before practice Thursday. “When games get tight, Stef just wants to help. That’s all he wants to do. He’s never frustrated with a win, I’ll tell you that. That’s probably something he’s matured with, too.

“When it’s tight, he wants the ball to help and it’s not to get any personal statistics of anything. That’s the only time he gets frustrated when he knows he can help the team and if the defense is taking him away and he doesn’t get the opportunities he wants, that’s his frustration.”

Diggs walked briskly out of the postgame locker room Sunday so quickly after the game, the media was still waiting to enter.

“I’m telling you, we talked after the game and he was pumped about the win,” Hall said.

Diggs did contribute. His first big play was running a deep route late in the second quarter, which allowed tight end Dawson Knox to turn a 10-yard catch into a 24-yard touchdown.

“That’s the first thing I told him when he came off the field: ‘Dawson got that touchdown because of you,’ ” Hall said. “Both defenders are running with Stef and Dawson catches it underneath with nobody around him. They’re going to key on Stef and it opens other people up.”

In the third quarter, Diggs lined up in the right slot and took safety Jordan Whitehead to school with a pivot route that gained 32 yards and led to Allen’s touchdown run.

“It’s something Stef and I have worked on,” Hall said. “When we see off-man (coverage) and the route he had – he pushes it more vertical and then sells it quickly to think he’s running a shallow (cross) and then, boom, he pivots out of it (and runs outside).”

Diggs needs help, though. Needs another receiver to emerge. Needs somebody to make plays to occasionally divert attention away from him.

The Bills hoped Gabe Davis would be that player, but he has only 14 catches in the last four games and only two touchdowns in the last seven.

“In fairness to (Davis), he banged his ankle up (early in the season),” General Manager Brandon Beane said Wednesday. “I think it’s nagged him for a while and I think he’s still working his way out of that. I don’t think it’s been perfect, but we got a lot of confidence in him and where he’ll continue to trend.”

Davis hasn’t missed a game since Week 2 against Tennessee and a practice since Sept. 29.

“He’s an ironman,” Hall said. “Most guys wouldn’t have come back as quick as he did. What he can do, from a physical and strength and durability standpoint, is awesome. He’s our Swiss Army knife. We’ve put him in every position and he makes plays when the ball comes his way.”

The Bills have signed veterans John Brown (no catches in two games) and Cole Beasley (could play Saturday) this month to see if some of the pressure can be taken off Diggs.

About the positives …

Heard of the phrase, “Death by a thousand paper cuts?” The Bills have flipped that to victory by a thousand paper cuts. Make fewer mistakes than the opponent until the power switch is flipped back on.

“Absolutely. Totally,” Morse said. “Our defense is playing really well right now, and they’re helping us out a ton. For us, of course we want those big plays, but we’ll take what the defense gives us and try to be as patient as possible.”

Said Singletary: “We’ve had to be really patient. I would say it’s not how we want it to be execution-wise.”

Two things working in the Bills’ favor and giving them hope the big plays will return: They have two turnovers in the last four games and have scored touchdowns in seven of their last eight red zone trips.

Allen has one interception in the last four games, falling from the NFL lead to a tie for third with Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes with 11.

“That’s huge,” Morse said. “I think what’s helping us with (not making) these non-big plays is we’re keeping the ball, we’re taking control of the ball and (winning) the turnover battle. Josh has done a tremendous job taking care of the football.”

The Bills committed red zone turnovers in six of seven games, but none in the last two. And they are not settling for field goals.

“Just really honing in on the calls and making sure we’re comfortable with those,” Allen said. “It’s stuff we know, maybe some older concepts that guys have a lot of reps at so when we’re out there (in the game), we can play kind of free. And running the ball down there has also helped us a lot.”

The statistics remain gaudy – 397.1 yards and 27.2 points per game, 28 completions of at least 25 yards, 48 rushes of at least 10 yards – but the Bills must keep chipping away to trying to create more explosive gains.

“If you get frustrated, we know that will throw us off our game,” Singletary said. “The mentality is, even though it’s not going the way we want, we have to stay locked in and stay together and we have to find a way. That’s what we’ve been able to do.”

So far.

Big play breakdown

Using as a guide that an explosive play is a rush of at least 12 yards and a pass of at least 16 yards, a game-by-game look at the Bills’ offense this season:

Opponent Rushes Passes Total

at L.A. Rams 2 4 6

Tennessee 2 5 7

at Miami 2 5 7

at Baltimore 3 4 7

Pittsburgh 4 8 12

at Kansas City 2 8 10

Green Bay 3 5 8

at N.Y. Jets 1 4 5

Minnesota 6 8 14

Cleveland 6 5 11

at Detroit 2 7 9

at New England 1 4 5

N.Y. Jets 2 3 5

Season totals 36 70 106

*By comparison, the Bills’ opponents have 79 explosive plays (22 rushes/57 passes).

Individual leaders

Rushes

Player No.

Josh Allen 13

Devin Singletary 12

James Cook 6

Receptions

Player No.

Stefon Diggs 29

Gabe Davis 18

Isaiah McKenzie 8

Dawson Knox 6