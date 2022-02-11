WNY native Chad Kelly agrees to terms with CFL's Toronto Argonauts

Western New York native and St. Joe's graduate Chad Kelly has agreed to terms with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.

Kelly, who was out of football in the 2021 season, was on the Argos' negotiating rights list since October as part of a trade with the Edmonton Elks.

Kelly confirmed the arrangement Thursday on social media, "Man I am so fired up !!!! Let’s gooo Toronto !!! I’m so ready to get up there and win !!!

"I appreciate every single one of you and your constant support! I really do thank you for the encouragement! Go Argos! Looking forward to great things in 2022!"

Kelly, the nephew of Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly, had a tryout with the Cleveland Browns during training camp last August, had a tryout with the Green Bay Packers at the team's rookie minicamp last spring, and worked out for the Bills last January.

In December, Kelly expressed his frustration on social media.