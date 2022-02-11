 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WNY native Chad Kelly agrees to terms with CFL's Toronto Argonauts
Chad Kelly

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Chad Kelly throws in pregame prior to playing the Buffalo Bills in 2020.

 Harry Scull Jr./News file photo

Western New York native and St. Joe's graduate Chad Kelly has agreed to terms with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League. 

Kelly, who was out of football in the 2021 season, was on the Argos' negotiating rights list since October as part of a trade with the Edmonton Elks. 

Kelly confirmed the arrangement Thursday on social media, "Man I am so fired up !!!! Let’s gooo Toronto !!! I’m so ready to get up there and win !!!

"I appreciate every single one of you and your constant support! I really do thank you for the encouragement! Go Argos! Looking forward to great things in 2022!"

Kelly, the nephew of Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly, had a tryout with the Cleveland Browns during training camp last August, had a tryout with the Green Bay Packers at the team's rookie minicamp last spring, and worked out for the Bills last January. 

In December, Kelly expressed his frustration on social media.

"My resume speaks for itself," he wrote. "I’ve been counted out, I’ve been told I got things just because my name. I’ll be damned, put me in front of the best throwing players and we’ll see. I’m sick of this persona. It’s a joke. Let’s talk ball with some of these guys and see who knows. ... 

"I’ve been lied to so many times to even keep count so when something doesn’t add up, I don’t even trip I just work harder.

“We need to start asking these people the tough questions,” he added, without naming the people. “Does anyone really know the true story that happened in Denver ... What happened at minicamp in Green Bay ... What was I brought in for by Houston, Buffalo, Green Bay and Cleveland.”

Kelly was waived by the Indianapolis Colts in September 2020 during final roster cutdowns and then signed to the practice squad the next day. He was released Sept. 30.
 
He spent the 2019 season on the Colts' practice squad after serving a two-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy following an arrest in Denver. He was signed to the 53-man roster in November and then waived to return to the practice squad.
 
Kelly signed with Colts in the 2019 offseason. He completed 74% of his passes in the preseason for 583 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, and rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown.
 
He began his NFL career with the Broncos as a seventh-round pick, but was released following the arrest in November 2018. He has taken one NFL snap in the regular season.
