WNY eye doctors offer free Lasik surgery to NFL replay official after Bills' win

There was a lot of angst among Bills fans about the apparent fumble that was not ruled a fumble in the final minute of Saturday's 27-24 victory against the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC wild-card game.
And the eye doctors at Fichte Endl and Elmer Eyecare thought it could help.
"We are offering FREE LASIK to this NFL ref Alberto Riveron... in charge of video review at the Bills Game today ...... " a Facebook post after the game said and included a series of hashtags: #badcall #noway #GoBills #laskbuffalo #BILLSMAFIA4LIFE #BillsMafia #BillsNation #Buffalobills #buffalove #buffalonews.
The post included a photo of Riveron from his days on the field. He is now the NFL senior vice president of officiating and is based in New York headquarters that handles video review.
Four plays before Philip Rivers’ final pass was knocked out of the air by Bills safety Micah Hyde to secure the win, the Colts’ quarterback extended the game with a 17-yard completion to Zach Pascal on fourth-and-10.
Pascal tumbled to the ground after making the catch, and appeared to get up before he was contacted by Bills safety Jordan Poyer. As linebacker Matt Milano converged on the play, Poyer ripped the ball away from Pascal, with cornerback Tre’Davious White jumping on the would-be fumble.
In #INDvsBUF, the ruling on the field is that the runner was down by contact. The was no clear and obvious visual evidence to overturn the ruling, so it stands. pic.twitter.com/1QmUW2Sjcj— NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) January 9, 2021
Officials, however, ruled that Pascal was down by contact, which meant Indianapolis maintained possession at the Buffalo 46-yard line.
“There was no clear and obvious visual evidence to overturn the ruling, so it stands,” the league's officiating department posted on its official Twitter account after the game, with a replay of the play.
The Facebook post had been shared more than 4,100 times by early Sunday with more than 300 comments.
Unlikely that Riveron will accept the doctors' offers, but it just goes to show the, ahem, generosity, of Bills fans.