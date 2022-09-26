With wide receivers ailing, Gabe Davis gets a heavy workload for Bills against Dolphins

Gabriel Davis got a full workload Sunday in his return to the lineup for the Buffalo Bills.

After missing the Week 2 win over the Tennessee Titans because of an ankle injury, Davis played 88 of 92 offensive snaps during the Bills’ 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Davis finished with three catches for 37 yards on six targets.

Bills' Ken Dorsey on viral video: 'I'm human. We're all human ... as you saw' "It was a playoff atmosphere ... I reacted that way, and that’s definitely something I’m going to learn from and make sure it’s corrected moving forward. ... Whenever things like that happen, it’s a good teaching moment for everyone."

“Felt pretty good,” Davis said after the game. “Was out there able to run, do well, so felt like it was a good turnout for the ankle.”

Davis was unable to hold onto a would-be touchdown catch in the third quarter.

“I had two feet in, but it slipped out,” he said.

Davis was needed on a hot afternoon. No. 1 receiver Stefon Diggs played 64 snaps (70%), and appeared to be in and out of the lineup at times because of heat-related issues. Additionally, wide receiver Jake Kumerow suffered a high ankle sprain in the first quarter, limiting him to just five snaps.

Here are four more takeaways from the Bills’ snap counts in their Week 3 loss:

1. The heat took Spencer Brown out early. The Bills’ second-year right tackle played 34 offensive snaps (37%) before being ruled out because of heat-related issues. With Brown out of the lineup, veteran David Quessenberry played the rest of the game at right tackle, playing the other 58 snaps (63%).

2. Devin Singletary dominated the running back snap counts. Singletary played 67 offensive snaps (73%) compared to 16 for Zack Moss (17%) and 11 for rookie James Cook (12%). All three Bills running backs are South Florida natives.

3. A.J. Epenesa didn’t get much work. The Bills’ defense was only on the field for 43 snaps, so every defensive player’s snap count was lower than usual. Epenesa, however, was on the field for just nine plays – 21% of the team total. That was the lowest among the five defensive tackles who were active for the game. Von Miller led the way with 32 snaps (74%), followed by Greg Rousseau (27 snaps, 63%) and Shaq Lawson and Boogie Basham (12 snaps each, 28%).

4. Ja’Marcus Ingram made his Bills debut. Ingram, a rookie undrafted free agent from the University at Buffalo, played 24 snaps (56%) after stepping in for the injured Christian Benford.

Quote of the game

“Never. That's not too difficult. Got a lot of confidence in the guys in this room -- a lot of confidence. It's never too difficult.” Head coach Sean McDermott, when asked if the combination of injuries and heat-related issues made it too difficult to pull out a victory Sunday

Game ball: Greg Rousseau

Let’s be honest, Josh Allen could get this honor just about every week, so let’s spread the love. Rousseau had 1.5 sacks playing in his hometown, bumping his season total to 3.5. He also is tied for the NFL lead entering Monday Night Football in Week 3 with five tackles for loss. Rousseau has also been solid against the run, and is developing nicely in his second season.

Stat of the game: 497-212

That was the difference in yardage, in the Bills’ favor. Ben Volin of the Boston Globe unearthed this stat Monday: In the last 16 years, NFL teams are 2-106 when being outgained by at least 275 yards. The two wins were by the 2020 Dolphins against the Rams and the Dolphins again on Sunday. Tua Tagovailoa was the quarterback for Miami in each of those wins.