With two Diggs brothers playing on Thanksgiving, mom watches from afar

Stefon Diggs’ mom, Stephanie, isn’t making it to quite as many Buffalo Bills games this year, but the wide receiver is understanding.
“It's no big deal. I'm grown,” he told The Buffalo News. “I don't need my mom always there – it's always nice when she is, but I would rather her be there more for my little brother, if anything.”
His little brother, Trevon, is in his second year with the Dallas Cowboys. Before that, Stephanie spent a few years often seeing Trevon on Saturdays with the University of Alabama and Stefon on Sundays with the Minnesota Vikings. Now, she’s balancing both NFL schedules.
“She's used to it. She likes traveling and that sort of thing,” he said. “My mom worked for a very long time. So this is the fun stuff that she likes – bouncing around city to city, to see new places and travel. So I think this is a nice life.”
This week’s a little different though. With both brothers playing on Thanksgiving, Stephanie is staying put.
Trevon had five tackles but the Cowboys lost in overtime to the visiting Las Vegas Raiders, 36-33, while Stefon and the Bills followed with the game in New Orleans.
“She’s gonna sit on the couch for this one, watch the game with my nephew, Aaiden,” Stefon said. “I guess she’ll cheer both teams on, just because you know I would feel a way if she would show a little favoritism on Thanksgiving. So, she’s gonna just watch the game at home, and cheer us on from the couch.”
Her watching partner, Aaiden Diggs, Trevon’s 4-year old son, has some of the same sass as Stefon, as was apparent when the Cowboys were on "Hard Knocks." In a video for NFL on CBS ahead of the Cowboys game, he had some specific things he was grateful for.
"Today, I want to give thanks to all the quarterbacks that throw my dad the football,” he said. “You are all really appreciated.”
"Today, I want to give thanks to all the quarterbacks that throw my dad the football." 😂Trevon Diggs' son, Aaiden, wishes everyone a Happy Thanksgiving in the most adorable way possible ahead of the @dallascowboys game. pic.twitter.com/70d8E1Z6ur— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 25, 2021
That’s seven quarterbacks so far this season, as Trevon has racked up eight interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns. The two brothers had the same amount of touchdowns after Week 6.
Even with the family spread out across a few states, Stefon is thinking of his family Thursday.
“Hopefully we’ll see her (my mom) soon after that, but it’s a family day, and we’re in different places,” he said.
Stefon said he didn’t have set plans to see family this weekend, but Stefon had a guess as to what might happen. He and Trevon had the same bye week and were able to see each other then. He thinks another reunion might be coming up.
“So I know my brother," Stefon said, "he'll probably surprise me, hopefully."