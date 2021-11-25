With two Diggs brothers playing on Thanksgiving, mom opts for Trevon and Cowboys

Stefon Diggs’ mom, Stephanie, isn’t making it to quite as many Buffalo Bills games this year, but the wide receiver is understanding.

“It's no big deal. I'm grown,” he told The Buffalo News. “I don't need my mom always there – it's always nice when she is, but I would rather her be there more for my little brother, if anything.”

His little brother, Trevon, is in his second year with the Dallas Cowboys. Before that, Stephanie spent a few years often seeing Trevon on Saturdays with the University of Alabama and Stefon on Sundays with the Minnesota Vikings. Now, she’s balancing both NFL schedules.

“She's used to it. She likes traveling and that sort of thing,” he said. “My mom worked for a very long time. So this is the fun stuff that she likes – bouncing around city to city, to see new places and travel. So I think this is a nice life.”

This week’s a little different with both brothers playing on Thanksgiving.