With Tre White still not practicing, a look at Bills' options on his status next week

It’s becoming more and more unlikely that Tre’Davious White will be ready to start the season-opening game for the Buffalo Bills in Los Angeles.

White has yet to return to practice with the team, and just 16 days remain before the meeting with the Rams on Sept. 8.

The question seems to be exactly what status – active roster or an injured list – White will have when the Bills make their roster cutdown to 53 men in a week – by 4 p.m. on Aug. 30.

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane on Tuesday said he wasn’t yet ready to officially rule the star cornerback out for anything.

“We're trying to run out the clock here and make that move,” Beane said on waiting as long as possible to see when White might be ready. “And so this gives us another week to see where he's at. He's doing well.”

Beane acknowledged that even when White returns to practice, the Bills are going to move cautiously with their All-Pro defender and make sure he’s fully ready for contact before he plays in live action.

“So we're going to make sure we're all in agreement that he's ready to start practicing,” Beane said. “And we're not just going to say, hey, on a Wednesday, Thursday, ‘Tre, get out there,’ and play him on Sunday. ... These other guys getting ready for the season have practiced a lot and calloused themselves up. We need to do that to be fair to him, too.”

Here are the realistic options for the Bills on White next week at the cutdown to 53 players:

• Activate him onto the 53-man roster. (He’s currently on the Active/PUP list and counts toward the Bills’ 80-man roster.) If the team thinks White could be ready within the first four weeks, this would be the choice.

• Place him on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list. Putting White on Reserve/PUP means White would be out for the first four games. He would not be able to practice until after the Week 4 game against Baltimore. As soon as he would start practicing, the Bills would have a 21-day window in which to activate him to the 53-man roster or keep him on Reserve/PUP for the entire season. In reality, if he goes on Reserve/PUP, he will surely miss more than four games, since the Bills would not expect him to play in Week 5 against Pittsburgh after just three days of full practice.

• Activate him, then place him on the Injured Reserve list at some point in the days after the final cutdown. This is less likely but would be an option presumably if the team decides it needs a bit more time after Aug. 30 to make a decision. If White goes on IR after the cutdown, he would be required to miss at least the first four weeks. Each NFL team can put a maximum of eight players during the season on IR “designated to return” – meaning they would have a 21-day window to be placed on the active roster once they start practicing. If a player goes on IR and isn’t “designated to return,” then he is out for the season.

“Candidly, we don't have the final answer,” Beane said. “We're not sitting here going, `Oh, he's going to be here on this date.' We truly don't know that.”

Beane got the Bills down to the required 80-man limit by placing guard Ike Boettger on the PUP list. Boettger is recovering from a torn Achilles suffered on Dec. 26 at New England. Boettger now is out at least the first four weeks.

Beane said it’s realistic Boettger could be available at some point during the regular season.

“I think he's going to need some time,” Beane said. “He had a little bit of a setback with his. And so it hasn't been perfect ever since he had that initial surgery. So I think he would be closer if he hadn't had that. But he still has a chance to play this year.”

. . .

Beane said there is a contract restructure to create more cap space coming soon. The Bills currently stand $4.1 million under the NFL salary cap, according to Spotrac.com. Besides giving the Bills more space to operate during the regular season, a restructure might also allow for some kind of contract extension before the start of the season. Safety Jordan Poyer is seeking an extension.

The most likely candidates for a restructuring are White and tackle Dion Dawkins. Depending on how it’s negotiated, a restructuring of White’s deal could save $6.6 million, bring his cap hit down from $16.4 million to $9.7 million. A reworking of Dawkins’ deal could save $4.7 million, bringing his cap hit down from $12.7 million to $7.9 million.

“I'm probably going to do a restructure this week so that we can give a little bit of padding for the replacement cost for the season,” Beane said.

. . .

Beane took responsibility for the fact Cody Ford, traded to Arizona on Monday for a fifth-round draft pick, did not develop into a quality starter for the team.

Said Beane: “I think we go back to, was there anything when you draft a player, did you miss anything on the evaluation? Did you miss on anything on the skill set? And did you miss anything on the intangibles, the character, the makeup, all that stuff? And then, part of Cody's thing, he had some durability things that you can't help. Like he played through some things. He's a tough kid. ... And that's hard sometimes, especially playing O-line, his elbow was bothering him. He's had knee, had shoulder, he's had multiple major surgeries. This was the first off season where he hasn't had a big surgery. ... I think there's a lot of things to look at. And again, I would put most of the blame of this on me, not on anybody else.”