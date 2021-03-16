With top of edge-rush market in NFL free agency drying up fast, who might be option for Bills?

Even before Wednesday's official start of the NFL's free-agency signing period, teams have opened checkbooks wide for players at the top of the market.
That has been particularly true with defensive ends/outside linebackers who excel at rushing the passer, an area the Buffalo Bills had been expected to address.
Jay Skurski presents an updated look at the list of notable players who have reached contract agreements and a partial list of those who are still available at positions of need for the Bills.
Since the league's "legal tampering" window opened Monday, the pickings there have quickly become slim.
Two of the top available ends, former New Orleans Saint Trey Hendrickson and former Cincinnati Bengal Carl Lawson, have signed with the Bengals and New York Jets, respectively. Hendrickson's deal is for four years and worth $60 million, per Spotrac.com. Lawson's contract is three years and worth $45 million.
Yannick Ngakoue has moved from the Baltimore Ravens to the Las Vegas Raiders, who gave him a two-year deal worth $26 million.
Bud Dupree, widely considered one of the best outside linebackers in free agency, has gone from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Tennessee Titans on a five-year, $82.5 million contract.
Matt Judon, another highly regarded OLB, jumped from the Ravens to the New England Patriots. The Pats, who have been among the more aggressive early spenders, gave Judon a four-year, $56 million deal.
Support Local Journalism
Meanwhile, Shaq Barrett, whose edge-rushing prowess helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win Super Bowl LV, received a four-year, $68-million contract to remain with the team.
So far, all the Bills' free-agent spending has been devoted to keeping the top three players on the list of 14 due to enter the open market: linebacker Matt Milano, offensive tackle Daryl Williams and guard Jon Feliciano.
Feliciano, 29, became the third key free agent to re-sign with the Bills – joining linebacker Matt Milano and right tackle Daryl Williams – before the start of free agency.
However, before they began focusing on their own, the Bills did make a run at the most recognizable free-agent defensive end: J.J. Watt, who entered the market last month after his release from the Houston Texans. Watt, who turns 32 next week, spoke with the Bills and several other potential suitors before agreeing to a two-year, $28 million deal with the Arizona Cardinals.
The Bills' pursuit of Watt could be an indication of their willingness to still address edge rusher in free agency. The team's lone D-line pending free agent, Trent Murphy, is not expected to return. The Bills' top pass-rusher, Jerry Hughes, needs a far better complement than A.J. Epenesa, a second-round pick last year, demonstrated he could provide through most of his rookie season.
Finding an answer in the draft could be a challenge, given that the Bills' first pick is 30th overall.
Veteran offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe has reached a deal to sign with the Dallas Cowboys.
If the Bills are still shopping for an edge rusher, some notable names remain available. They include ends Carlos Dunlap (Seattle Seahawks), Jadeveon Clowney (Tennessee Titans), Justin Houston (Indianapolis Colts), Ryan Kerrigan (Washington Football Team), and outside linebackers Melvin Ingram (Los Angeles Chargers), K.J. Wright (Seahawks), Haason Reddick (Cardinals) and Aldon Smith (Dallas Cowboys). All have played long enough to be seen as players who are in the open market because some, if not most, of their best football is behind them.