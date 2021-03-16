With top of edge-rush market in NFL free agency drying up fast, who might be option for Bills?

So far, all the Bills' free-agent spending has been devoted to keeping the top three players on the list of 14 due to enter the open market: linebacker Matt Milano, offensive tackle Daryl Williams and guard Jon Feliciano.

However, before they began focusing on their own, the Bills did make a run at the most recognizable free-agent defensive end: J.J. Watt, who entered the market last month after his release from the Houston Texans. Watt, who turns 32 next week, spoke with the Bills and several other potential suitors before agreeing to a two-year, $28 million deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

The Bills' pursuit of Watt could be an indication of their willingness to still address edge rusher in free agency. The team's lone D-line pending free agent, Trent Murphy, is not expected to return. The Bills' top pass-rusher, Jerry Hughes, needs a far better complement than A.J. Epenesa, a second-round pick last year, demonstrated he could provide through most of his rookie season.

Finding an answer in the draft could be a challenge, given that the Bills' first pick is 30th overall.

