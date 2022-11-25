With the way he played, Bills' Ed Oliver wants it to be Thanksgiving every day

DETROIT – The Buffalo Bills have played on Thanksgiving in three of the last four years, but that is not enough for defensive tackle Ed Oliver.

“I want to play on Thanksgiving every day,” Oliver said.

Oliver had a forced fumble that he recovered, a safety, two tackles for loss, and six tackles in the Bills’ 28-25 win over the Lions in Detroit.

It builds on an already impressive Thanksgiving Day résumé: In three Thanksgiving games, Oliver now has 3.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, 14 tackles and two forced fumbles.

Oliver joked last year that he played so well on Thanksgiving after buying tickets in New Orleans for a number of family members and needing to make sure that money didn’t go to waste. This year, he showed he can do it without the financial motivation.

“Nah, no family here today, but I still went crazy,” he said.

The Bills entered the game without defensive ends Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa, and Von Miller left in the second quarter with a knee injury. Even though the Lions were without both their starting guards, coach Sean McDermott knew the rest of the defensive line would have to adjust, and Oliver led the charge.

“They needed to,” McDermott said. “And I thought that was that series with the safety, I think Ed made the first tackle behind the line of scrimmage and then Ed again pushed No. 70 back, their right guard into the quarterback's lap. And we ended up getting a safety, I think on that third down. That was Ed over top of No. 70 there. So, it was good to see.”

Oliver was ready for it.

“Coach dialed up a play to the T, just for me to go in there,” Oliver said. “I just executed. He called it up for me, like that was a play designed for me to just manhandle that guard and get pressure, and that’s what we (did).”

The safety gave the Bills their only points of the third quarter.

Oliver’s forced fumble came early in the second quarter, and he recovered at the Buffalo 42-yard line. The Bills were able to capitalize off it, with quarterback Josh Allen running in a touchdown 10 plays later.

In a three-point game, Oliver’s ability to wreak havoc on Detroit, get the ball back to the Bills offense, and even account for two points himself made all the difference.

“I just kept hearing his name,” safety Jordan Poyer said. “Obviously, hard for me to see kind of what he's doing up front until I see the tape, but kept hearing his name, and he's been making plays for us all season long.”

For most people though – those who were not understandably focused on their job at safety – Oliver was impossible to miss.

“You see him making TFLs. You see him making sacks. You see him doing his 'horse dance,'” linebacker A.J. Klein said. “That's a good sign for us.”

Oliver’s signature horse dance, which includes galloping legs and a lasso gesture, took a back seat to the safety dance when he took Goff down in the end zone. Oliver did mix in a bit of both, but the rarity of a safety took precedent. It was also the first safety on Thanksgiving in the NFL since 2013.

“I think I did a little horse dance, probably like two seconds worth of horse,” Oliver said. “But I had to throw the safety, you know? Cause it’s a safety.”

Oliver also clarified that it is much easier to do the horse dance at midfield, with wide-open spaces, and that his teammates picked up the moves.

“D.Q. did the horse dance,” Oliver said, gesturing to locker neighbor DaQuan Jones. “Before long, everybody’s gonna do the horse dance.”

Oliver is giving teammates plenty of reason to. The fourth-year defensive tackle has generated 19 pressures in his last three games, per Next Gen Stats, which is good for seven more than any other player since Week 10. He doesn’t find any recent uptick to be surprising.

“I don't think nothing got into me,” Oliver said. “Just growth from last year to this year just carried over. I was playing with a setback at the beginning of the year. And just seeing the team go out there, and kick people’s (butt) and win, that just fueled the fire.”

Oliver injured his ankle Week 1 against the Rams, and he missed three games. He believes his recent stretch is more indicative of the level of play he can sustain.

“That's what I should be doing the whole year,” Oliver said.

The whole year and for all Thanksgivings to come, if all goes according to Oliver’s plans. But for now, Oliver and the Bills can celebrate his latest feast.

“He had a great game, man,” defensive end Shaq Lawson said. “Those two big plays just changed the whole game, you know. We needed defense to set the tone, and Ed Oliver set the tone for us.”