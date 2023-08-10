The Fisher-Price Little People Go Bills! collector sets have featured fans before. This year, in addition to three of the team's marquee players, it also features a "super fan."

Folding table to dive through not included.

This 2023 set features quarterback Josh Allen, tight end Dawson Knox and pass rusher Von Miller, along with a fan wearing a water buffalo hat who is described as "Buffalo Bills Super Fan." Last year’s set was Allen, coach Sean McDermott and wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The original set in 2021 was of Allen, McDermott and two fans.

This latest incarnation of the figurines will be available starting Friday at Wegmans stores throughout the Buffalo, Rochester/Southern Tier and Syracuse stores, while supplies last.

Fisher-Price will host the official junior tailgate from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday outside Highmark Stadium on Kids’ Day, just prior to the preseason opening game when the Bills take on the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m.

Proceeds will benefit the Oishei Children's Hospital of Buffalo Foundation. The foundation supports critical services at the hospital. Fisher-Price said it has raised nearly $2 million in the first two years of the program, with $700,000 raised in the first year.

Each figure measures 2.5 inches tall. The sets cost $24.99 each, with $10 from each to be donated to the foundation up to $1 million, according to a news release from Mattel, Fisher-Price's parent company.

Fisher-Price said Bills Mafia, the fan group whose charitable efforts in the name of Bills players and players for other teams have garnered international attention, is at the heart of the fundraising partnership.