With so much success throwing, how important is it for Bills to run the ball?

When it comes to the team's offensive production, he chooses to look at a larger picture.

"There were a lot of good runs, and there was some runs that weren't as good as we'd like them to be," Daboll said. "And you can really look at the pass game and say the same thing. You're always trying to be better. You want to be the best offense you can be, whether you rank higher in one area than the other, at the end of the day, we're going to try to do whatever we need to do to win a football game. And that's really all that really matters to us.

"If that week, we need to run the ball to win, it's really important, just like if we need to throw the ball to win, it's really important. There's a lot of different ways to win a game. You'd like to be first in the league in pass and first in the league in run, first in the league in total offense and first in the league in points. That rarely happens. The team that won the Super Bowl was second in the league in pass and 28th in rush.

"To me, stats don't really matter. What matters is being effective at the things you're asked to do when we need to do them. So, if that's to run the ball, it's to run the ball. If it's to pass, it's to pass it."

Coach Sean McDermott shares the philosophy that how often his team runs or passes is far less important than how often it wins.