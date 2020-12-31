With signs pointing to resting starters, here's how Bills playoff picture looks

The Buffalo Bills probably will rest at least a few key starters in Sunday’s game against Miami, based on coach Sean McDermott’s approach in last year’s home finale.
If the Bills rest their key starters and lose to Miami, then Buffalo’s likeliest opponent in the first round of the playoffs will be Cleveland.
If the Bills beat Miami, Buffalo’s likeliest opponent in the first round is Indianapolis.
Those are the key perspectives to know in advance of the regular-season finale at Bills Stadium.
The Bills face a similar situation to last year, when they put many key players on the bench for most or all of a Week 17 game against the New York Jets. The Bills were locked into the No. 5 playoff seed entering that game.
This year, the Bills are locked into either the No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the AFC. That’s important because it means either way, the Bills would avoid a meeting with No. 1 seed and defending Super Bowl-champion Kansas City until the AFC championship game.
The only way the Bills drop from No. 2 to No. 3 is if they lose and Pittsburgh wins.
But Pittsburgh already has announced it plans to sit quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, along with a few other players, for Sunday’s game at Cleveland. Oddsmakers have responded by making the Browns 10-point favorites.
McDermott isn’t revealing his playing-time intentions, although he said he and General Manager Brandon Beane worked out "a plan." The Bills are 1-point favorites over Miami.
“We could sit here all day honestly and talk about pros and cons” of resting key players, McDermott said Tuesday.
“Mentally, you’ve got to prepare like you’re playing the entire football game,” Bills safety Jordan Poyer said after the team’s walkthrough practice Wednesday. “That’s my mindset. I know that’s every guy on this team’s mindset, to go out there and go play and to go play to win. … I’m expecting to play the entire game, and I’ve got to prepare that way.”
However, in the Week 17 game against the Jets last season, the Bills held out starters Tre’Davious White, John Brown, Cole Beasley, Devin Singletary and Dawson Knox.
Quarterback Josh Allen played just seven snaps. Fifteen or fewer snaps were played by a slew of other starters, including Poyer, Dion Dawkins, Mitch Morse, Jon Feliciano, Jerry Hughes, Star Lotulelei, Tremaine Edmunds, Matt Milano and Micah Hyde.
“We're always trying to weigh every fact we can, every variable and try to put that into the equation to help us make a good decision here, and yet at the same time, we got to come back and do what’s right for our team,” McDermott said.
There are three other games on Sunday, besides the Steelers-Browns matchup, that could impact the Bills’ first-round playoff matchup.
They are Tennessee vs. Houston, Baltimore vs. Cincinnati and Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville. Tennessee, Baltimore and Indianapolis each are heavy favorites in those games.
If the Bills and Steelers both lose and the three favorites win (Tennessee, Baltimore and Indianapolis), then the Bills would be the No. 2 seed and face Cleveland, the No. 7 seed. Miami would claim the No. 5 seed and face the No. 4 Titans in the wild-card round.
If the Bills win, the Steelers lose to Cleveland and the three favorites win, then the Bills would face No. 7 seed Indianapolis in the wild-card round. Miami would be knocked out of the playoffs in that scenario.
If the Bills and Steelers both win and the three other favorites win, then the Bills would play Miami in the first round.
If the Bills lose, the Steelers beat Cleveland and the three favorites win, then the Bills would get the No. 3 seed and face Baltimore in the first round.