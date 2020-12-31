With signs pointing to resting starters, here's how Bills playoff picture looks

The Buffalo Bills probably will rest at least a few key starters in Sunday’s game against Miami, based on coach Sean McDermott’s approach in last year’s home finale.

If the Bills rest their key starters and lose to Miami, then Buffalo’s likeliest opponent in the first round of the playoffs will be Cleveland.

If the Bills beat Miami, Buffalo’s likeliest opponent in the first round is Indianapolis.

Those are the key perspectives to know in advance of the regular-season finale at Bills Stadium.

The Bills face a similar situation to last year, when they put many key players on the bench for most or all of a Week 17 game against the New York Jets. The Bills were locked into the No. 5 playoff seed entering that game.

This year, the Bills are locked into either the No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the AFC. That’s important because it means either way, the Bills would avoid a meeting with No. 1 seed and defending Super Bowl-champion Kansas City until the AFC championship game.

The only way the Bills drop from No. 2 to No. 3 is if they lose and Pittsburgh wins.