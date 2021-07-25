With season opener 50 days away, 50 Bills thoughts

16. The draft hurt Bobby Hart. The Bills signed the former Bengals offensive tackle to a one-year contract and he projected as the team’s swing tackle, but that changed after Spencer Brown and Tommy Doyle were selected in the middle rounds. Hart now finds himself on the roster bubble.

17. The receiver puzzle isn’t easy to solve. The Bills’ top four receivers – assuming Beasley doesn’t retire or get cut – is set with Stefon Diggs, Beasley, Emmanuel Sanders and Gabriel Davis. After that, the competition is wide open. Would the Bills keep as many as seven receivers on the 53-man roster? They may have to if they want to keep Isaiah McKenzie and two recent draft picks, Marquez Stevenson and Isaiah Hodgins. Even if they do, it would mean cutting Jake Kumerow, who spent time on the active roster last season. The depth at receiver is better than it has been in a long time.

18. Sanders shouldn’t be looked at as a John Brown replacement. Although the Bills swapped the two veteran receivers, they are different types of players. Given that the Bills have pursued Sanders for a while, it will be interesting to see what kind of a role for him the coaching staff envisions. Perhaps he lines up in the slot on the opposite side of Beasley, which would allow Diggs and Davis to be the outside receivers. That looks good on paper.