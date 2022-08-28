With preseason in the books, a final 53-man Bills roster projection

To paraphrase the iconic Gord Downie: No (more) dress rehearsals. This is (the Buffalo Bills’) life.

With the preseason now complete, the business of setting the initial, 53-man roster takes center stage. General Manager Brandon Beane faces quite a few difficult decisions on a roster that, from top to bottom, is among the NFL’s best. The Bills and the other 31 NFL teams must reduce their roster to 53 players by 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Here is The Buffalo News’ final projection on who will make up that 53-man roster.

Quarterbacks (2): Josh Allen, Case Keenum.

Cut (1): Matt Barkley.

Analysis: We learned Friday that Barkley can serve as the emergency punter in a pinch, but that’s probably not going to be enough to keep him on the active roster. We learned against the Broncos that Case Keenum can be an effective backup quarterback, especially when the talent level around him is elevated. We already knew this team’s best chance to win is with Allen on the field. Barkley doesn’t have to go through waivers, so barring the unlikely scenario of another team signing him to the 53-man roster, he sticks around as the practice squad quarterback.

Offensive line (10): Mitch Morse, Greg Van Roten, Bobby Hart, Ryan Bates, Dion Dawkins, Rodger Saffold, David Quessenberry, Spencer Brown, Tommy Doyle, Greg Mancz.

Cuts (4): Jacob Capra, Luke Tenuta, Alec Anderson, Tanner Owen.

Analysis: The trade of Cody Ford to the Cardinals last week eased some of the logjam up front, although there are still some tough decisions to be made. The hardest one is what to do with Tenuta, a sixth-round draft pick in April. It’s always a bit of a risk to cut a young offensive tackle, because quality players at that position are always in demand in the NFL. In this projection, though, the Bills are keeping three players – Quessenberry, Doyle and Hart – who can serve as reserves outside (assuming Brown, and not Quessenberry, ends up as the starter at right tackle). If Tenuta clears, he’d be a logical addition to the practice squad. The Bills can put either Doyle or Mancz, both of whom are dealing with injuries, on short-term injured reserve. More on how to do that …

Running backs/fullback (4): Devin Singletary, Zack Moss, James Cook, Reggie Gilliam.

Cuts (3): Taiwan Jones, Duke Johnson, Raheem Blackshear.

Analysis: The addition of offensive line coach Aaron Kromer in the offseason brought with it the hope the running game can improve. The early returns, even keeping in mind we should never overrate what happens in the preseason, were promising in that regard. There might not be another position group on the roster from top to bottom that performed as well as the Bills’ backs did in the summer. It’s especially tough to cut Johnson and Blackshear, both of whom did everything asked of them in the preseason, but there just doesn’t seem to be room for them. Singletary, Moss and Cook all look to have defined roles on offense, and while moving on from Jones might be tempting from an offensive standpoint, the team clearly values his contributions on special teams. He’s cut in this projection, but only to allow the team to keep one of their currently injured players by having them make the roster, then stashing them on injured reserve. As a vested veteran, Jones doesn’t have to clear waivers, so the Bills can release him with the understanding they’ll bring him back the following day.

Wide receivers (6): Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, Isaiah McKenzie, Jamison Crowder, Khalil Shakir, Isaiah Hodgins.

Reserve/PUP list (1): Marquez Stevenson.

Cuts (3): Tanner Gentry, Jake Kumerow, Neil Pau’u.

Analysis: What looked to be a wide-open competition at the start of training camp seemed to filter down to a competition for the final spot between Hodgins and Kumerow. That happened for a couple of different reasons. No. 1, Shakir played his way into “lock” status fairly early in the preseason. No. 2, veteran Tavon Austin got hurt, and quickly fell out of the race. There could be a surprise here – Crowder, for example, might want to rent, not buy – but the top five seem fairly defined. Hodgins is one of the toughest cuts on the team. He had the best training camp of his career, but the bar to clear there wasn’t all that high. Kumerow’s role on special teams is valuable enough to the coaching staff to keep him. The Bills can delay any sort of a roster decision on Stevenson by putting him on the reserve list, which will keep him out for the first four weeks of the season.

Tight ends (3): Dawson Knox, O.J. Howard, Quintin Morris.

Cut (1): Tommy Sweeney.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Analysis: Howard hasn’t earned many fans with an uneven training camp, but moving on from him is a challenge because his base salary of $1.945 million is fully guaranteed. Releasing him would cost the Bills more than $2.6 million in “dead money,” – a total that’s surely unappealing to a team tight up against the cap. The Bills could try to trade Howard, but teams around the league watched him in training camp and preseason the same way fans did, so it’s hard to think the market will be all that robust. Pure opinion here, but the Bills seem to be higher on Howard than most fans are. The question then becomes, who might be easier to sneak on to the practice squad – Morris or Sweeney? Morris is four years younger than Sweeney, so he’d be my pick. The Bills would likely sweat Sweeney having to be exposed to waivers. He’s beloved in the locker room, so if he made it through, a spot on the practice squad seems like a lock.

Bills tight end Tommy Sweeney is ready to be more than just a feel-good story “I've been in this offense for three years – up and down, obviously, with various things – but I'm excited. … I've just got to keep it as normal as possible and just go out and perform,” Sweeney says.

Defensive line (9): Von Miller, Greg Rousseau, A.J. Epenesa, Boogie Basham, Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones, Tim Settle, Jordan Phillips, Shaq Lawson.

Cuts (7): Eli Ankou, Mike Love, Kingsley Jonathan, Brandin Bryant, Prince Emili, Daniel Joseph, C.J. Brewer.

Analysis: Lawson and Basham are clearly the fourth and fifth defensive ends on the roster, leaving it likely one of them will be inactive on game day most weeks. One sleeper who shouldn’t be discounted from making the roster is Byrant. He’s had a solid training camp and preseason, but the numbers are tough to find a way to keep 10 defensive linemen.

Linebackers (6): Tremaine Edmunds, Matt Milano, Terrel Bernard, Tyrel Dodson, Tyler Matakevich, Baylon Spector.

Suspended (1): Andre Smith.

Cut (1): Joe Giles-Harris.

Analysis: It’s tempting to think the Bills might go light at this position with only five players, but that hasn’t been their style under McDermott. In fact, they’ve kept six linebackers on their initial, 53-man roster every year. Spector flashed enough in the preseason to earn the final spot over Giles-Harris. Matakevich is a standout on special teams, while Dodson has frequently been the third linebacker into the game with the starters.

Cornerbacks (6): Taron Johnson, Kaiir Elam, Dane Jackson, Christian Benford, Siran Neal, Nick McCloud.

PUP list (1): Tre’Davious White.

Cuts (3): Cam Lewis, Ja’Marcus Ingram, Jordan Miller.

Analysis: The Bills have just five practices between now and when they face the Los Angeles Rams in the season opener. At this point, it’s almost impossible to imagine White being ready for that game. The issue with moving him to the reserve/physically-unable-to-perform list or having him make the initial roster and then placing him on injured reserve is the same – he can’t practice until the start of Week 5, at the earliest. The Bills could have him make the team and be an inactive in the first few weeks of the season if they thought he would be ready to practice before that Week 5 date, but the smart thing to do here is be extra cautious with your franchise cornerback. It’s much more important to have White as close to 100% as possible going into the playoffs than it is early or even midway through the regular season. Partly because of that, the Bills might go deeper at this position than they usually do on the active roster. The choice for the final spot came down to McCloud and Lewis, with the former winning out because he offers slightly more versatility with his experience playing safety.

Bills' Jordan Poyer returns to practice in noncontact jersey Poyer had not practiced since suffering a hyperextended elbow in training camp.

Safeties (4): Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, Jaquan Johnson, Damar Hamlin.

Cut (1): Josh Thomas.

Analysis: Johnson looks to be the No. 3 safety. He was out of the game Friday against Carolina before Hamlin, but both should be safe to make the active roster. Good news from Saturday’s practice: Poyer was back participating in a red, noncontact jersey. That’s a step in the right direction toward his being available to face the Rams.

Specialists (3): K Tyler Bass, LS Reid Ferguson, P To be determined.

Cut: None.

Analysis: The Bills are in search of a punter after releasing Matt Araiza on Saturday, following a civil lawsuit in California that alleged he and two former San Diego State teammates raped a then-17-year-old last fall.