With nothing but love for Buffalo, ex-Bill Stevie Johnson brings football camp here

“The city took me in (during my playing career),” said Johnson, a seventh-round pick in 2008 who went on to become the only Bills receiver to post three straight 1,000-yard seasons. “How do I repay them aside from playing football? I can’t play forever. So, I come back by spreading my game, my techniques and my knowledge to the youth and they’ll make the change.”

There’s no telling just what kind of numbers Johnson might have put up had he gotten a chance to play with just one quarterback during his time with the Bills. He played six seasons with the team, catching passes from four different starting quarterbacks.

He formed his best connection with fan favorite Ryan Fitzpatrick in 2010. During their time together, Johnson caught 23 touchdowns and amassed 3,123 yards. Johnson was one of the few receivers in the league who owned Darrelle Revis, then regarded as the best cover cornerback in the NFL.

The skill set that made Johnson successful is what he’s attempting to pass on to a younger generation.