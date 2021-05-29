With nothing but love for Buffalo, ex-Bill Stevie Johnson brings football camp here

Michael Maldonado is too young to remember Stevie Johnson ever playing for the Buffalo Bills.
But when an opportunity to participate in a free football camp being run by Johnson presented itself Saturday afternoon, there’s only one way the 13-year-old Maldonado could possibly react to being able to receive instruction from a former National Football League standout and legendary Bill in a fun environment.
“To me it’s just kind of like awesome so that I know what I can do to be better at football in the future and be more successful,” said Maldonado, an eighth grader who played for Amherst's modified team. “I felt this was a good opportunity to get my football skills stronger.”
Maldonado wasn’t the only youngster, as the first two sessions of the Exposure Academy Camp run by Johnson’s foundation, Handle Biz, Have Fun, drew roughly 70 youths mostly between the ages of 7-13, with one 15-year-old female, Leandre Alias, also taking part in drills conducted by Johnson and his camp staff at Amherst High School’s Dimp Wagner Field.
The camp concludes Sunday with two more sessions at Dimp Wagner Field.
"It was fun," said Alias, who used to play flag football in a girls league. "People were cool. ... I did my best."
This is the first time Johnson, who lives in California, has brought his camp to Buffalo. The reason he did so is simple.
“The city took me in (during my playing career),” said Johnson, a seventh-round pick in 2008 who went on to become the only Bills receiver to post three straight 1,000-yard seasons. “How do I repay them aside from playing football? I can’t play forever. So, I come back by spreading my game, my techniques and my knowledge to the youth and they’ll make the change.”
There’s no telling just what kind of numbers Johnson might have put up had he gotten a chance to play with just one quarterback during his time with the Bills. He played six seasons with the team, catching passes from four different starting quarterbacks.
He formed his best connection with fan favorite Ryan Fitzpatrick in 2010. During their time together, Johnson caught 23 touchdowns and amassed 3,123 yards. Johnson was one of the few receivers in the league who owned Darrelle Revis, then regarded as the best cover cornerback in the NFL.
The skill set that made Johnson successful is what he’s attempting to pass on to a younger generation.
“This is everything to me, being able to come back and teach the kids skills,” said Johnson, who also played for his hometown San Francisco 49ers and San Diego Chargers during his nine seasons in the league. “The skills that I’ve used on the field is pretty unique and special. This is what we do on the West Coast so being able to bring it back to Buffalo is special.”
Each two-hour session featured various training drills. They included an agility session, pro-style combine, offensive circuit work, longest throw, defensive line work, cornerback and wide receiver work, one-on-one drills (shark and minnows for ages 7-9) and a game of ultimate football.
Jyden Kensy, a rather tall 6-year-old, was the last lad standing in one game of shark and minnows as he was the one ball carrier in this tag-like game for the youngest campers not to be touched by any of the potential tacklers (sharks).
“It was fun,” said Kensy, whose father is Amherst basketball coach and junior varsity football assistant Chris Kensy.
The camp came together rather quickly, according to Jyden’s uncle Garrett Kensy, Amherst’s junior varsity football coach.
His high school friend Eric Westfield contacted Kensy because he knew he was involved with sports in the area. Westfield said he had a connection with Johnson, who was looking for a spot to hold the camp.
Kensy talked it over with Amherst’s athletic director and the district’s superintendent. Three weeks later, Johnson was running from station to station overseeing drills.
“I think that it’s awesome that such a legendary Bill would come back and give back to his community that was a West Coast guy,” Kensy said. “He’s got some roots that he’s laid here. To work with our youth and give back to the community that cheered for him for so many years I think it’s just an awesome thing.”
Johnson, who coached his high school alma mater for a year before shifting his focus on doing camps through his foundation, said life after football has been good. There is one major adjustment.
“At the end of the day the only hard thing about it is you don’t have that schedule,” he said. “As players you have schedules for every hour, every minute. You know what’s going on. Now that I’m retired, I’m free. So now I’m going to be able to create things like this.”
Johnson raffled off some of his memorabilia, footballs and fashion at the camp, including a muscle shirt with the inscription “Why So Serious.” That paid homage to a touchdown celebration during a 49-31 comeback win by the Bills at Cincinnati in 2010. In that game, he celebrated one of his three second-half touchdowns by lifting up his jersey and showing an undershirt with those words from the movie "The Dark Knight" written on it. It was directed at the Bengals’ receiving duo of Terrell Owens and Chad Ochocinco who referred to themselves as Batman and Robin.
Johnson may live on the West Coast and may have played for three NFL teams, but he remains loyal to the Bills.
“It’s the home team,” he said. “It’s the team that took me in. I did good, I did bad, and they still had my back. So I’ll always ride with the Bills.”