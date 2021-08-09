With new chapter in Buffalo, Efe Obada aims to be defined by his work

Efe Obada made sure he was in the right place for the press conference and then checked to see where he should be looking during questions. The Bills defensive lineman still catches himself surprised from time to time by where he ended up.

“I’m probably the glitch in the matrix that’s able to be in the NFL and to be able to have this platform to share that with you,” he said Monday.

So much of Obada’s journey has been defined by what he’s overcome. He wants to separate that a bit: to be defined by his play, rather than his past.

“I just want to be known for my work, and what I bring to the team, and how I can affect winning,” he said.

Now 29, Obada spent time with Dallas, Kansas City and Denver before he went to the Panthers through the International Player Pathway program in 2017. It opened doors for Obada, who was born in Nigeria but grew up in London. It also meant some things were more straightforward for him, insulated from certain aspects of the business-side of the league and free agency.

