With new chapter in Buffalo, Efe Obada aims to be defined by his work

Efe Obada made sure he was in the right place for the press conference and then checked to see where he should be looking during questions. The Bills defensive lineman still catches himself surprised from time to time by where he ended up.
“I’m probably the glitch in the matrix that’s able to be in the NFL and to be able to have this platform to share that with you,” he said Monday.
So much of Obada’s journey has been defined by what he’s overcome. He wants to separate that a bit: to be defined by his play, rather than his past.
“I just want to be known for my work, and what I bring to the team, and how I can affect winning,” he said.
Now 29, Obada spent time with Dallas, Kansas City and Denver before he went to the Panthers through the International Player Pathway program in 2017. It opened doors for Obada, who was born in Nigeria but grew up in London. It also meant some things were more straightforward for him, insulated from certain aspects of the business-side of the league and free agency.
“You have to get three accrued seasons in order for you to kind of have those conversations and have a choice. But it was a good experience. It was nice to learn and understand what certain things are. Because, before, I never had a choice. I just had to take what I was given.
“But now, I have a choice. And it's nice. And I'm learning as I've gone along. I'm learning the business side of it. I'm learning this stuff as well, the marketing side, even though I don't really like it, but I know I have to do that,” he said with a laugh. “But ultimately, I'm just focused on my development. If I take care of the field, everything else will take care of itself.”
To navigate this newer aspect of the job, he knew he’d need a little help. And he knew where he could find it.
“My wife, definitely. She’s the brains, I’m the brawn,” Obada said. “I think in your terms, I’d be the jock and she’d be the nerd, I guess. I leaned on her very heavily.”
It was far more than the emotional support that would be somewhat standard in making a big decision. Obada leaned on his wife, whose name he prefers to keep private, for combing through the legal side of things. She read through contracts, going through the fine print. She researched teams, depth charts, anything that would help the process. And Obada?
“I was just relaxing,” he said. “I was like, ‘I’ve done my job, right?’ ”
He laughs as he tells it all, but not in a dismissive way. Her labor paid off, quite literally.
“She gets everything,” he said when asked if she’ll get a cut. “She gets everything. I just want a nice bed and a warm meal, and I’m good.”
In April, Obada signed a one-year deal with the Bills. Throughout the research process, the pipeline from Carolina to Buffalo stood out. Obada credited defensive line coach Eric Washington as “probably one of the only reasons why I chose to come here.” Washington’s belief in him in Carolina and his holistic approach to working with players made Obada feel he was set up to succeed both on any team Washington worked with, and also well after that. Mario Addison was a mentor to him in Carolina as well. That familiarity eased the latest transition.
And to stand out to the Bills, he credits his growth the last season, where he not only played all 16 games, but was able to play more freely than he ever had, having picked up football later in life.
“As you’re learning, you’re just thinking so much and you don’t want to make mistakes. That anxiety and that fear and that learning curve slows you down,” he said. “And then in Carolina last year, we didn’t really have a lot of depth, and I was able to kind of stay and get the reps that I needed. I just took ownership of that, and thank God I got the production that I needed, which led to this opportunity here.”
To build off last year’s production, Obada wants to keep rushing the passer. He thinks he has “a bit more twitch” inside, and he wants to keep developing from any spot. But even with his own speed, when Obada looks around the defensive line, he sees a quick bunch.
“They’re dogs – absolute dogs. It’s going to be a race to the quarterback honestly," he said. "I got my work cut out for me.”
He says the group jells well together, and they all seem to appreciate his approach, too.
“He's a great guy to be around, really fun,” Justin Zimmer said. “And then he's a great pass rusher. He's always working his hands. He's doing stuff before and after practice to improve.”
Zimmer is far from the only teammate to compliment Obada, but even now, Obada is cautious before accepting praise.
“I think when everybody comes in, they have to be nice or something,” he said, laughing again. “They have to say nice things.”
He jokes throughout the questions, but it's not as simple as a case of he's just happy to be here. Obada knows there's competition on the defensive line, and that drives him. He still recognizes how much he has achieved. And as far as picking up sports, he says that he had options.
“I wanted to do UFC, but I’m too pretty,” he said. “So, I’m happy I got to the NFL.”
Turns out this back-up option worked out pretty well, too.