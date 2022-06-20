With minicamp in the books, a Bills 53-man roster projection ahead of training camp

The Buffalo Bills’ roster is unlikely to change all that much between now and July 24.

That’s the date the team will begin training camp at St. John Fisher College in Pittsford. Sure, General Manager Brandon Beane may decide to bring in another player to fill the last remaining vacancy on the 90-man roster or cut somebody to open up another spot, but by and large, the Bills will head into their summer break with basically the team they’ll take to camp.

Coach, dad, husband, brother. How Bills' Sean McDermott tries to find work-life balance A work-life balance for an NFL coach is an elusive goal. The term balance doesn't even really apply: 50/50 is not attainable, especially in a business in which bags under eyes have been a badge of honor.

The team wrapped up its mandatory minicamp last week, cancelling the third day after head coach Sean McDermott was satisfied with the work put in during the first two practices. With players and coaches now enjoying some down time, let’s take a look at the roster, and project the 53 players who may make up the team for the season opener Sept. 8 at the Los Angeles Rams:

Quarterbacks (2): Josh Allen, Case Keenum.

Cut (1): Matt Barkley.

Analysis: Remember not so long ago when training camp meant three-man quarterback competitions? Remember when EJ Manuel was throwing the ball off hospitality tents, or Kevin Kolb was injuring himself by slipping on mats? The presence of Josh Allen has taken all the drama out of training camp, in the best way possible. There is basically no drama at the most important position on the field, because the Bills have one of the best players in the league. Keenum figures to hold off Barkley for the No. 2 job. That leaves Barkley as the practice squad quarterback, a role in which he can add value by being in the quarterback room with Allen and Keenum.

Running backs/fullback (5): Devin Singletary, James Cook, Zack Moss, Taiwan Jones, Reggie Gilliam.

Cuts (2): Duke Johnson, Raheem Blackshear.

Analysis: The addition of Cook makes it tough to figure a path to a roster spot for Johnson. Moss’ future is also somewhat uncertain because of Cook’s addition, but the thinking here is the Bills don’t really have a running back with Moss’ physical style. Given that he’s still got two years left on his rookie contract, the Bills are going to give Moss every opportunity to prove he belongs. Jones, who turns 34 this year, has been safe in recent years because of his ability on special teams, but the Bills have a new coordinator this year, Matthew Smiley, so it’s possible he wants to put his own stamp on the unit with his own gunners.

Tight ends (2): Dawson Knox, O.J. Howard.

Cuts (3): Tommy Sweeney, Jalen Wydermyer, Quintin Morris.

Analysis: Gilliam’s ability to move from fullback to tight end in a pinch allows the Bills to go light on numbers here. Expect both Knox and Howard to be active each week. One of the big takeaways from the spring is just how big Howard is. It’s easy to see why he was a first-round draft pick with his physical profile. If he stays healthy, it will be interesting to see what he can contribute to the offense, particularly in the red zone. Sweeney is a locker room favorite, so expect him to stick on the practice squad. Wydermyer might also make it to the practice squad. The Bills liked him enough to have him in for a pre-draft visit, so he was probably one of their higher-ranked undrafted signings.

Wide receivers (7): Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, Jamison Crowder, Isaiah McKenzie, Khalil Shakir, Tavon Austin, Jake Kumerow.

Cuts (4): Neil Pau’u, Tanner Gentry, Marquez Stevenson, Isaiah Hodgins.

Analysis: Going lighter at running back and tight end allows the Bills to keep a bigger number here. Austin is a recent addition to the roster, but given the Bills’ desire for more speed on offense, he shouldn’t be counted out. He’s got a good amount of experience and knows he’s probably running out of NFL opportunities, so he’ll be highly motivated to have the best camp of his life. Stevenson underwhelmed during the spring, struggling with drops. He didn’t impress all that much last year as a returner, either, so his roster spot is firmly up for grabs. It was disappointing to see Hodgins on the sideline during the spring. The last thing he needs in his bid to make the roster is another injury – no matter how minor.

Offensive line (9): Dion Dawkins, Rodger Saffold, Mitch Morse, Ryan Bates, Spencer Brown, Greg Mancz, David Quessenberry, Tommy Doyle, Greg Van Roten.

PUP list (1): Ike Boettger.

Cuts (7): Luke Tenuta, Tanner Owen, Alec Anderson, Derek Kerstetter, Jacob Capra, Bobby Hart, Cody Ford.

Analysis: The Bills bringing in Van Roten this month suggests they’re still not entirely comfortable with their depth up front. That’s a bad sign for Ford, who will go down as Beane’s worst draft pick to date if he indeed doesn’t make the team. Van Roten, Quessenberry and Mancz give the Bills three experienced veterans as depth options behind their projected starters. Tenuta, a draft pick this year, is squarely on the roster bubble. He figures to be named to the practice squad if he doesn’t make the final roster.

Defensive line (10): Von Miller, Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones, Greg Rousseau, Boogie Basham, Tim Settle, Jordan Phillips, A.J. Epenesa, Shaq Lawson, Eli Ankou.

Cuts (6): Brandin Bryant, Kingsley Jonathan, Daniel Joseph, Mike Love, C.J. Brewer, Prince Emili.

Analysis: Another benefit of going light at running back and tight end is the ability to keep another player here. The Bills have 10 or 11 players on the defensive front who are definitely capable of playing in the NFL, and in this projection, Ankou squeezes his way onto the roster. He played well in limited opportunities last season. The defensive line has been an area Beane has invested in heavily during his time as GM, with decidedly mixed results. He did so again this offseason in free agency, highlighted by the acquisition of Miller. On paper, this group looks to be improved. Being more stout against the run will depend a lot on what Jones and Settle provide at defensive tackle.

Linebackers (5): Tremaine Edmunds, Matt Milano, Terrrel Bernard, Tyler Matakevich, Tyrel Dodson.

Cuts (3): Joe Giles-Harris, Marquel Lee, Baylon Spector.

Suspended (1): Andre Smith

Analysis: Smith’s six-game suspension basically delays the decision on his roster spot. Bernard figures to be the third linebacker in the lineup, although if the Bills were to lose Edmunds, would they trust a rookie in that role? That’s a question they hope not to have to answer. Dodson also can step in at middle linebacker, if needed. Spector is destined for the practice squad as a seventh-round draft pick.

Cornerbacks (6): Tre’Davious White, Kaiir Elam, Dane Jackson, Taron Johnson, Siran Neal, Cam Lewis.

Cuts (6): Nick McCloud, Olaijah Griffin, Tim Harris, Christian Benford, Travon Fuller, Ja’Marcus Ingram.

Analysis: The Bills always seem to go a bit lighter at cornerback than fans (and media members) think they should, but that may change this year given White’s somewhat uncertain status as he returns from a torn ACL. Even if he’s ready for the active roster in September, the Bills may take it slow with him at the start of the season. Elam, Jackson and Johnson are roster locks, and Neal is pretty close to that status. There should be good competition for the sixth cornerback job – assuming the Bills keep that many. Benford is a particularly tough cut in this projection as a draft pick, but Lewis has experience in the system and has done well when called upon. That gives him an ever-so-slight advantage right now. Overall, this is a position that a “surprise” player could crack the roster. The Bills like both McCloud and Griffin as young players, so if one of them has a strong camp, they could earn a spot.

Safeties (4): Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde, Jaquan Johnson, Damar Hamlin.

Cut (1): Josh Thomas.

Analysis: There hasn’t been much competition at this position in the last five years, which happens when a team has one of the best duos in the NFL. While the future is cloudy beyond 2022 given Poyer’s contract status, the present is clear – Hyde and Poyer are roster locks, and Johnson and Hamlin have the inside track on the backup jobs. Thomas has been in the system for a while, so he can’t be totally counted out, but the practice squad is more likely.

Specialists (3): Reid Ferguson, Matt Araiza, Tyler Bass.

Cut (1): Matt Haack.

Analysis: The Bills used a sixth-round draft pick on Araiza, which makes him the favorite in one of camp’s most-anticipated battles at punter against Haack. That holding portion of that competition will come into play, but Araiza is athletic enough that he should be able to pick it up. It says something about the quality of the Bills’ roster when punter is perhaps the biggest position battle when looking ahead to training camp.

