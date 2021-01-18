With Los Angeles Chargers hire of Rams' coordinator, is Brian Daboll sticking with Bills?

Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll will not be the next head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.
The team named Brandon Staley, who just finished his first season as the Los Angeles Rams' defensive coordinator, as its coach after a second interview Sunday.
welcome, coach! we’ve agreed to terms with Brandon Staley to become our next head coach » https://t.co/x4UtQEGazY pic.twitter.com/UFvI54GCQc— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) January 18, 2021
The Rams' season ended Saturday with a loss to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC divisional playoff, and the Chargers quickly arranged another meeting with Staley, who also was on the radar of the Philadelphia Eagles but was hired by the Chargers before he even interviewed with the Eagles.
Staley's hiring comes a day after ESPN reported that Daboll was the favorite to land the Chargers' job and work with rookie quarterback Justin Herbert.
Daboll had interviewed last Sunday with the Chargers and New York Jets, who selected San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Salah as their next coach last week.
The Eagles are said to be interested in Daboll, but an interview has not taken place as the Eagles have brought a number of candidates to Florida for sessions.
The other remaining opening is with the Houston Texans, who interviewed Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier on Sunday. Daboll worked closely with new Texans general manager Nick Caserio when both were with the New England Patriots, so it remains to be seen if Houston has interest.
The Detroit Lions have not announced a new coach but have zeroed in on Dan Campbell, a New Orleans Saints assistant head coach whose season ended Sunday with the Saints' loss to Tampa Bay.
Based on the lay of the land, Daboll could be staying in Buffalo for another year, giving the fan base and quarterback Josh Allen reason to breathe a sign of relief.