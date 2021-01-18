With Los Angeles Chargers' hire of Rams' coordinator, is Brian Daboll sticking with Bills?

The Eagles are said to be interested in Daboll, but an interview has not taken place as the Eagles have brought a number of candidates to Florida for sessions.

The other remaining opening is with the Houston Texans, who interviewed Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier on Sunday. Daboll worked closely with new Texans general manager Nick Caserio when both were with the New England Patriots, so it remains to be seen if Houston has interest.

The Detroit Lions have not announced a new coach but have zeroed in on Dan Campbell, a New Orleans Saints assistant head coach whose season ended Sunday with the Saints' loss to Tampa Bay.

Based on the lay of the land, Daboll could be staying in Buffalo for another year, giving the fan base and quarterback Josh Allen reason to breathe a sign of relief.