With injury issues behind him, Bills running back Zack Moss no longer a forgotten man on offense

Zack Moss is entering his third NFL season, but he recently experienced a professional first.

A true offseason.

Moss is part of the unique, 2020 class that entered the NFL during the Covid-19 pandemic, which totally changed the way NFL teams conducted business in the offseason. There were no spring practices or preseason games, with meetings mostly held virtually.

During the 2021 offseason, Moss was rehabbing an ankle injury. It wasn’t until the day before training camp for the 2021 season was scheduled to start that Moss was cleared from that injury, and even then, he said recently it impacted him throughout the year.

“It's something that I've never had before, an ankle injury like that,” he said. “So it was different. It was hard to manage. Our trainer did a good job of having me at least feeling ready to go each and every week, but, you know, I feel way better. And I was able to get this thing a lot stronger and feel more confident in the offseason.”

That’s shown in the first two preseason games. Moss ripped off an impressive 27-yard run in the preseason opener against Indianapolis, then followed that up with a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs in Saturday’s 42-15 victory over the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium.

“I think you kind of saw a little bit of the old Zack in terms of, one, the physicality,” offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey said last week ahead of the game against Denver. “The first play of the game, he is hitting that thing downhill, lowering his shoulder, getting tough yards on a physical run. Then he comes back later in the game and he cuts one back and bounces out there, makes a guy miss and extends a run that maybe he might not be able to do last year. So I think you do see some of that stuff. It's exciting to see kind of the health factor coming back.”

There was at least some question about Moss’ future with the Bills after the team used a second-round draft pick on James Cook back in April. Moss, though, has received consistent snaps with the starters and No. 2 offense throughout the summer. He doesn’t look to be in much danger as it relates to making the 53-man roster.

“There is competition there. I think it's good for all of us,” head coach Sean McDermott said Saturday. “But Zack, we saw a refocused player this offseason. He was healthy going into this offseason, which was important and I give him a lot of credit. He's worked his tail off to get himself where he is. And I think he's had probably one of the more consistent training camps to this point.”

Moss is coming off a 2021 season in which he saw his yards per carry dip from 4.3 as a rookie to 3.6. He finished with just 345 yards on 96 carries, although his receiving yards increased from 95 to 197.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“It's always something I think you can gain from anything you go through in life,” Moss said of the challenges of his second season. “So just for me, it was just getting over those hurdles with the ankle injury, addressing that, my movements and things like that. So, just wanted to get better overall in everything that I did last year and just been trying to hone in on that through OTAs, this camp and things like that.”

Moss split his time in the offseason between his home state of Florida and Utah, where he went to college.

“I just feel like I got a chance to really hone into everything that I really wanted to do,” he said. “Just getting stronger, faster, you know, all of the above. It just felt good to just come into a season not having … any restraints.”

Moss said after his two-touchdown performance against the Broncos that he’s not concerned with what his specific role will be for the Bills in 2022.

“I don't know if it's been defined, that’s on the coaches,” he said. “I don't worry about that type of thing. Any time my number gets called, I want to make sure I'm going out there and putting my best foot forward, and I was able to do that today.”

If preseason is any indication, Moss could have a job as a short-yardage specialist. Given his physical running style and muscular, 5-foot-9, 205-pound frame, it’s a role Moss figured to be in line for after being drafted in the third round in 2020. The Bills, though, ranked just 17th in Football Outsiders’ tracking of “power runs,” which are defined as the percentage of runs on third or fourth down with 2 yards or less to go that achieved a first down or touchdown. The Bills converted in those situations 67% of the time.

Of course, the offensive line plays a big part in the success of those runs, and Moss said Saturday the big guys up front did a great job.

“They came out and executed,” he said. “I think just from the first drive with Josh (Allen) and those guys going out there. Those guys started it, and then everybody after that just continued to follow that and keep that going throughout the whole entire game.”

The challenge now for Moss is to take what has been a good summer and carry it over into the regular season.

“It’s really just confidence,” left tackle Dion Dawkins said. “You can see his confidence, his swagger. You can literally feel it when any athlete … has 100% of their gas. It’s a scary sight. We’re all pro athletes, and for anybody’s tank to be full, they’re going to have that extra advantage. And if Moss’ is finally fully healthy, he’s fully him.”