With injury behind him, Isaiah Hodgins ready to reintroduce himself to Bills Mafia

A bit of caution should always be exercised when analyzing who looks good in NFL minicamps.

During the spring, players aren’t in full pads and rarely go full speed. The short amount of time spent on the field is mostly for the coaching staff to install its system.

With those caveats out of the way, it’s worth pointing out Isaiah Hodgins turned heads for the Buffalo Bills over the last month. Hodgins, a sixth-round draft pick in 2020, had a strong rookie training camp, but a shoulder injury landed him on injured reserve at the start of the season. The team held out hope Hodgins might be able to return later in the year, but it was eventually determined that surgery would be the best course of action. That was conducted in early December, and the six-month recovery period given by doctors concluded in time for Hodgins to shed the red, noncontact jersey he had worn at the start of the spring for the mandatory minicamp in the middle of this month.

“The training staff has done a great job here with rehabbing,” Hodgins said during a recent phone conversation with The Buffalo News following a minicamp practice. “I've been trying to attack it the whole time. It's been a long recovery, but I've been looking forward to this day the whole time. Finally got to take the red jersey off, so I'm excited for the future.”