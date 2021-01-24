With his history, pressure is still on Chiefs coach Andy Reid

The scoop on the Bills: Buffalo kept an opponent out of the end zone in a postseason game for only the third time in franchise history in last week's 17-3 victory over the Ravens, who were first in the NFL in team rushing. Baltimore, however, had 150 rushing yards and average 4.7 per attempt. This is the same Buffalo defense that the Chiefs rolled over for 245 yards and 5.3 per attempt in Week Six when the Bills set their defenses to stop the passing of Patrick Mahomes. The Bills figure to be healthy, but are down rookie running back Zack Moss, who required ankle surgery this week. That puts T.J. Yeldon into the role of the RB behind Devin Singletary. ... WR Stefon Diggs will get most of the attention and may have Bashaud Breeland on him all game with help over the top from Tyrann Mathieu. The Bills, though, have Cole Beasley and John Brown to take some of the heat off Diggs.

The scoop on the Chiefs: With all the praise Mahomes gets, overlooked is that he has two very unique weapons. One is tight end Travis Kelce, who seems to always be open and always seems to catch the ball for the proper distance on third down. Then there's Tyreek Hill, the most dangerous deep receiver in the league. He seems able to outrun any cornerback if Mahomes gets the time or buys it with his elusiveness. The Kansas City defense doesn't get the respect Mahomes and the offense does, but it gave the Bills little on the ground in the regular-season meeting and have playmakers in Mathieu, Chris Jones, Frank Clark and Daniel Sorensen that are more than a match for what the Bills offer. Justin Tucker of the Ravens missed field goals twice last week against the Bills when he glanced two off the upright. If Harrison Butker fails in the same way against the Bills, it would be just as surprising. ... Rookie RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire missed last week's game against the Browns and is questionable this week. However, Kansas City is well protected with Darrel Williams and Le'Veon Bell, who is due to make his mark for the Chiefs.