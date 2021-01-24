With his history, pressure is still on Chiefs coach Andy Reid

Andy Reid developed a reputation as a head coach whose teams would fail to win the big game.
That was mostly in his years in Philadelphia when his Eagles lost three out of four games in the NFC championship round, twice in three attempts as the No. 1 seed at home. Then he went 1-4 in the postseason at Kansas City, including two losses at home.
But that was before Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill came Reid's way. Their ability and Reid's offensive creativity produced Kansas City's second Super Bowl championship and makes it the favorite to win it again this season.
Now the Chiefs have to get past an old playoff nemesis, a Buffalo Bills team that many thought was a year away from Super Bowl contention.
If Reid and the Chiefs defeat the Bills on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, look what may lie ahead:
Tom Brady, who has knocked Reid-coached teams out of the postseason three times, or the league's hottest passer, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.
The pressure is on Reid for the Chiefs to win Sunday. A loss or even a loss in the Super Bowl would bring back the criticisms he heard in Philadelphia, where it's difficult to please anybody.
"I don't get caught up in any of that," Reid said when asked about his history two seasons ago after he got his second playoff win with Kansas City. "I'm into history – I love history – but only if it makes you better. You learn from it and move forward. That's the important thing."
It all creates a windup to the NFL season, which looks more intriguing than ever.
Here is a capsule look at Sunday's NFL conference championship games:
Buccaneers (13-5) at Packers (14-3)
TV: Fox, 3:05 p.m.
The line: Packers (-4 ).
Record ATS: Buccaneers 10-6-2, Packers 11-6.
Over/under: 51.
Times O/U: Buccaneers 10/7/1, Packers 7/7/3.
The scoop on the Bucs: Would it be an official conference championship game without Tom Brady? This will be his 14th, but first with the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay scored the only upset of the four divisional round games last week, defeating the Saints in New Orleans, 30-20. Make a mistake against a Brady team and you pay. All three Tampa Bay touchdowns came after turnovers by the Saints, two on Brady passes and one on a quarterback sneak. ... The Bucs embarrassed the Packers, 38-10, when they met in Week Six of the regular season. Brady passed for only 166 yards but threw touchdown passes to Rob Gronkowski and rookie Tyler Johnson. ... Leading receiver Mike Evans has been handicapped by injuries in the postseason, but the Bucs have depth at the position with Chris Godwin, Johnson and Antonio Brown. Ronald Jones Jr. was Tampa Bay's leading rusher in the regular season but Leonard Fournette carried more last week and looked fresher because of a reduced load in the regular season. The third running back is veteran LeSean McCoy, the former Bill.
The scoop on the Packers: Once upon a time, almost every Green Bay defensive player was a household name: Willie Davis, Henry Jordan, Ray Nitschke, Willie Wood, Herb Adderley and Bob Jeter. How many Packers defenders can you name from the unit that limited the Los Angeles Rams to 244 yards in last week's 32-18 in the divisional round? That's because Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay offense gets most of the attention. Rodgers led the league with 48 touchdown passes and a 121.5 passer rating. WR Davante Adams topped the league with 18 touchdown receptions. Unsung but almost as dangerous are WRs Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Lazard's 58-yard touchdown catch put away the game last week. Tight end Robert Tonyan, from Larry Bird's old school, Indiana State, had 11 touchdown receptions this season. Aaron Jones has five postseason touchdowns, four rushing, in his NFL career. Jones had 1,459 scrimmage yards (1,104 rushing and 355 receiving in the regular season. ... Here's a Green Bay defender's name to remember: Za'Darius Smith, who had 12.5 sacks this season.
Outlook: The Bucs sacked Rodgers four times, intercepted him twice and allowed only 160 passing yards and a 35.4 passer rating in their regular-season game. Tampa Bay will have to do that again to win this one. Brady vs. Rodgers should be worth the ticket. Home field edge to Green Bay. Packers, 30-27.
Bills (15-3) at Chiefs (15-2)
TV: CBS, 6:40 p.m.
The line: Chiefs (-3).
Record ATS: Bills 11-6-1, Chiefs 7-9-1.
Over/under: 54.
Times O/U: Bills 12/6, Chiefs 10/7.
The scoop on the Bills: Buffalo kept an opponent out of the end zone in a postseason game for only the third time in franchise history in last week's 17-3 victory over the Ravens, who were first in the NFL in team rushing. Baltimore, however, had 150 rushing yards and average 4.7 per attempt. This is the same Buffalo defense that the Chiefs rolled over for 245 yards and 5.3 per attempt in Week Six when the Bills set their defenses to stop the passing of Patrick Mahomes. The Bills figure to be healthy, but are down rookie running back Zack Moss, who required ankle surgery this week. That puts T.J. Yeldon into the role of the RB behind Devin Singletary. ... WR Stefon Diggs will get most of the attention and may have Bashaud Breeland on him all game with help over the top from Tyrann Mathieu. The Bills, though, have Cole Beasley and John Brown to take some of the heat off Diggs.
The scoop on the Chiefs: With all the praise Mahomes gets, overlooked is that he has two very unique weapons. One is tight end Travis Kelce, who seems to always be open and always seems to catch the ball for the proper distance on third down. Then there's Tyreek Hill, the most dangerous deep receiver in the league. He seems able to outrun any cornerback if Mahomes gets the time or buys it with his elusiveness. The Kansas City defense doesn't get the respect Mahomes and the offense does, but it gave the Bills little on the ground in the regular-season meeting and have playmakers in Mathieu, Chris Jones, Frank Clark and Daniel Sorensen that are more than a match for what the Bills offer. Justin Tucker of the Ravens missed field goals twice last week against the Bills when he glanced two off the upright. If Harrison Butker fails in the same way against the Bills, it would be just as surprising. ... Rookie RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire missed last week's game against the Browns and is questionable this week. However, Kansas City is well protected with Darrel Williams and Le'Veon Bell, who is due to make his mark for the Chiefs.
Outlook: The guess here is that Mahomes will get through concussion protocol and face the Bills. A bigger question will be whether his toe injury inhibits his designed runs and his scrambles. Bills will need to play up to last week's level on defense and Josh Allen will have to take a step up with no major mishaps for a Buffalo win. Tough requirements. Chiefs, 33-27.
Last week: Favorites were 3-1 outright and were 2-2 against the spread. The Saints lost outright and the Chiefs did not cover the 10-point spread; Three games were under the number, only the Packers-Rams went over.
Last week's results: 2-2 outright, 0-4 ATS, over/under predictions 0-4.
Season record: 159-85-1 outright, 102-138-5 ATS, 130-113-2 over/under predictions.