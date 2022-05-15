With heavy hearts, Micah Hyde, Josh Allen show big crowd love at charity softball game

The emotion got the better of Buffalo Police Officer Armonde “Mo” Badger when he reached the last lines of the National Anthem.

The “singing cop” had to stop and compose himself before his voiced cracked as he sang, “O’er the land of the free, and the home of the brave.”

The heartache was palpable at the start of Micah Hyde’s Charity Softball Game Sunday at Sahlen Field. A day after the mass murder on Buffalo’s East Side, Hyde was sensitive to place the proper perspective on what was meant to be a day of fun and fund-raising.

As usual, the Bills’ All-Pro safety did a good job of it.

“This has become home to me,” Hyde said. “I heard the news yesterday. I’m shocked. I still can’t believe it. There’s hate in the world. You try to erase it with love. We’re out here today showing the community love. Love to the youth, there’s love to the community, love for the foundation. I guess that’s the way to combat it.”

Hyde said he considered calling off the event.

“We had a bunch of conversations yesterday and into this morning,” Hyde said. “Yesterday, I’m going to be honest, we didn’t feel right even having this game. But having conversations with people, we felt it was important to get the community out, put some smiles on people’s faces, get the players in front of them.”,

A crowd of more than 10,000 fans packed the downtown ballpark for the event, which benefitted Hyde’s I’MagINe For Youth Foundation. Hyde announced a portion of the proceeds would be donated to the families of the 10 people killed Saturday at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue. Before the game, event sponsors donated a check for $200,000 to Hyde’s foundation.

On his reaction to the details of the shooting, Hyde said: “I can’t even wrap my head around that. That’s beyond my thought process. That’s why I say I’m shocked that someone would have that much hate in themselves to go and do something like that. I think the older I get, having kids and putting myself in that situation . . . that’s beyond sad. That should never happen.

“With all the hate in this world, if we stopped and cancelled everything because of hate, we wouldn’t move forward,” Hyde said. “There’s a lot of it. I think all you can do is like I said spread love, love one another. I think that’s big throughout the last couple years in society, obviously with Covid and all this type of stuff going on, to reach out help each other and love each other.”

Once the bats started swinging, Hyde and his teammates – there were 40 current Bills in attendance, along with Bills greats Thurman Thomas and Steve Tasker – felt plenty of love from the crowd.

Of course, among the biggest cheers went to quarterback Josh Allen, and he didn’t disappoint. Allen defended his title in the event’s Home Run Derby, hitting four balls over the fence in the final round to edge quarterback Matt Barkley (who hit three) and safety Jordan Poyer (who hit two). In accepting a big trophy, Allen told the fans:

“This is a place-holder for when we win in February, baby, let’s go!”

Then Allen hit two home runs in two at-bats – did you expect any less? -- in the seven-inning game.

Allen turned serious talking to reporters after the game.

“It’s still hard to wrap my head around it, the heartbreak, the sense . . . this weird feeling I have,” he said. “My heart goes out to the victims and their families. We really haven’t talked as a team yet. We’ll be in the building tomorrow and I’m sure we’ll talk about it and figure out a way to help the situation, help the families out. It’s something that you never think it’s going to happen in your community, and when it does it hits home. I was sick to my stomach all day yesterday. I was flying back from my sister’s graduation. It’s gut wrenching.”

Allen said the unity he and his teammates feel with the fans.

“It’s a micorosm of what an NFL football team, a locker room, is,” Allen said. “Different ethnicities, races, personalities all mixed into one. Coming out here having a good time and showing the community this is who we are as a team, this is who we are as a community, and we want to be a part of this community. Bills Mafia means a lot to us, and we want to show them we care about them and this is our community as well.”

For the record, the defense beat the offense in the charity game, 10-7, thanks to two home runs from Hyde and one each from Poyer, Matt Milano, Siran Neal, A.J. Epenesa, Mike Love, Damar Hamlin and Tyler Bass. Besides Allen, home-run hitters for the offense included Tommy Sweeney, Case Keenum, and Greg Mancz.

Hyde was wowed by the size of the crowd.

“When I came here in 2017, I never would have thought the foundation would get where it’s doing something like this,” Hyde said. “I think three years ago we had our first one and had right around 1,500 people, less than 2,000 for sure. The last couple days they kept us updated on ticket sales, and it went from 8,000 to 9,000 to over 10,000. That’s Buffalo. You can go anywhere in this nation, and I don’t think you’ll find a better community than Buffalo, and I honestly mean that. This place is home. I grew up here, became a man here, had kids here, was married living here, I had my first home here. This place is home to me, and I cherish this place a lot. To see this, it means a lot to me from the bottom of my heart.”

