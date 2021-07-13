With fastest plays in NFL in '18 and '19, Matt Breida adds speed to Bills

Breida, undrafted in 2017, put up good numbers as part of a running-back-by-committee unit in San Francisco. He had 814 yards and a 5.3-yard average in 2018. He had 632 yards and a 5.1 average in 2019, when the Niners went to the Super Bowl. Of course, the Niners have great blocking and a great running scheme. But Breida also has good hands. He had 27 catches for 261 yards in ’18 and 19 catches for 120 yards in ’19.

“You always want to play, but I feel like me being part of that San Fran backfield and learning you have to be able to not be selfish if you want to win,” he said. “I didn't go around pouting and complaining about carries. I just wanted us to win. If we were winning, that was all I cared about.”

His role was limited last year in Miami, where he had only 59 carries.

Breida signed a one-year contract with the Bills.

“He's a true pro,” Singletary said. “That's the first thing that you see, how he carries himself off the field, and how he goes about his business on the field. And I think he was a great addition to our team, let alone our backfield as well. Yeah, so he fits in perfect I would say.”

