With fastest plays in NFL in '18 and '19, Matt Breida adds speed to Bills

Matt Breida wasn’t backing down when news of his signing with Buffalo broke and Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie jokingly suggested a footrace was in order to decide who’s faster.
“We're going to have to go up there and we'll race it out,” Breida said. “We'll let the racing do the talking for itself. But in all due respect, Isaiah is a great player. I played against him in college, I think it went to triple overtime or something when I was at Georgia Southern and he was at Georgia, so he's a great player and I can't wait to be his teammate.”
McKenzie ran the 40-yard dash in 4.42 seconds coming out of college. Breida ran 4.38 before the 2017 NFL draft.
The element of speed is what’s intriguing about Breida’s potential role in the Bills’ offense in 2021.
The 26-year-old Breida recorded the fastest speed of any ball carrier in the NFL on individual plays in both the 2018 and 2019 seasons, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.
Breida hit a regular season-best 22.09 mph on a 33-yard run against Tampa Bay in 2018. He hit 22.3 mph on an 83-yard TD run against Cleveland in 2019.
Make no mistake, Breida, signed as a free agent from the Miami Dolphins, is fighting for a niche role on the Bills, barring injury to Devin Singletary or Zack Moss.
Yet the Bills, like any team, could use a little more breakaway speed in the attack.
The expectation is veteran running back Taiwan Jones is a lock to make the roster as a core special teams ace. That leaves Breida to fend off challenges from Antonio Williams and Christian Wade for the last open spot in the Bills’ backfield. (Obviously, injuries in training camp across the roster can impact numbers at any position. Some NFL teams keep only three running backs on the 53-man roster.)
Breida is faster than the man he’s seeking to replace, T.J. Yeldon, who’s contract ran out and who remains a free agent. Yeldon ran 4.52 in the 40.
Yeldon is a capable receiving back and a former second-round draft pick, but he barely got on the field in two seasons in Buffalo.
Yeldon played in just three games last year – a total of only 42 snaps. A big part of the reason was Yeldon did not play special teams.
Breida has an edge over Yeldon in that regard. Breida played on all four kicking units – coverage and returns – in 2017 for San Francisco. He played on kickoff coverage, punt coverage and punt returns for the Niners in 2019. He played on kickoff coverage and punt coverage for Miami last season.
If you’re not one of the top two backs, you can’t be active on game day if you’re not playing special teams.
Breida, undrafted in 2017, put up good numbers as part of a running-back-by-committee unit in San Francisco. He had 814 yards and a 5.3-yard average in 2018. He had 632 yards and a 5.1 average in 2019, when the Niners went to the Super Bowl. Of course, the Niners have great blocking and a great running scheme. But Breida also has good hands. He had 27 catches for 261 yards in ’18 and 19 catches for 120 yards in ’19.
“You always want to play, but I feel like me being part of that San Fran backfield and learning you have to be able to not be selfish if you want to win,” he said. “I didn't go around pouting and complaining about carries. I just wanted us to win. If we were winning, that was all I cared about.”
His role was limited last year in Miami, where he had only 59 carries.
Breida signed a one-year contract with the Bills.
“He's a true pro,” Singletary said. “That's the first thing that you see, how he carries himself off the field, and how he goes about his business on the field. And I think he was a great addition to our team, let alone our backfield as well. Yeah, so he fits in perfect I would say.”