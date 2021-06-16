With every key starter returning, Matt Milano says Bills' defense is 'ahead of the game'

It’s a good time to be Matt Milano.
The Buffalo Bills’ linebacker signed a new, four-year contract extension this offseason that could pay him nearly $50 million. The partially torn pectoral muscle that interrupted his 2020 season is completely healed. The defense that he’s a part of returns every starter from last year, and even gets one of Milano’s buddies back, too.
Lotulelei never entertained the idea of making his one-year sabbatical a permanent retirement. That was mentioned as a possibility by Bills fans on social media, but Lotulelei was direct in saying that he’ll be back in 2021.
The return of defensive tackle Star Lotulelei should directly benefit Milano, freeing him up to make the type of game-changing plays that landed him that rich new contract in the first place.
“It’s huge, man. Star is a beast up there,” Milano said Wednesday on a video conference call after the Bills finished their second practice of minicamp. “He gets the job done. You know he’s going to make some plays, so just having him back up in that middle clogging things up, creating havoc is always good to have.”
Despite all of those positives, Milano said his approach to the upcoming season remains the same as it was in the first four years of his NFL career. Newfound wealth won’t change that.
The Buffalo Bills' mainstays on the back end of the defense were showing off their coverage ability in Wednesday’s minicamp practice in Highmark Stadium.
“Last year, it wasn’t really on my mind too much,” he said of his status as an impending unrestricted free agent. “And this year, I’m just doing my thing as usual. So I would say it really hasn’t changed the way I approach the game or approach anything else for that matter.”
Milano is coming off a season in which he played in just 10 regular-season games because of his injury, but he said that he was 100% by the time he returned to the lineup. He made 40 tackles, 3.5 sacks and one interception in the regular season, then followed that up with 23 tackles and three passes defensed in three playoff games.
The Bills’ defense generally looked strong during the spring practices that were open to the media. There was also a level of competition that is not always seen during organized team activities. Even when workouts weren’t at full speed, defensive players were eager to get their hands on the football.
“That’s what it all comes back to, guys having fun,” he said. “If you’re not out there having fun, you’re just being at work. So nobody likes that. Guys are out there competing, having a good time, bringing that energy, bringing some juice. It’s been pretty cool.”
Milano attributed that energy to the return of Lotulelei and the influx of defensive players added in the draft – a group that includes defensive ends Greg Rousseau and Boogie Basham, who were taken in the first and second rounds of the NFL Draft, respectively.
The Bills return all but one starter from a team that finished one victory short of the Super Bowl and an offense that shattered numerous franchise records.
“They’ve been great,” Milano said. “We don’t have the pads on right now, so you really can’t see that physical side of it. But from the speed and quickness standpoint, those guys are balling out.”
It’s not unusual at this point in the offseason or in the early stages of training camp for defenses on NFL teams to be ahead of the offenses. While the Bills are fortunate to return almost every key piece on both sides of the ball, the defense in particular has been together for a long time. Milano is entering year five together with Jerry Hughes, Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, and Tre’Davious White, while this will be the fourth season Tremaine Edmunds will be with them. That’s a lot of continuity among key contributors.
“Right now, we’re just way ahead of the game,” Milano said. “Guys aren’t so much concerned about the playbook. They already know the playbook. It’s more about getting those small details tuned up in order to make those plays to help the team win. We’re ahead of the game. We’re rolling, especially on defense, the back seven I think has been together for four-plus years now, if not more than that. It’s been pretty cool to experience that and not have to worry about the playbook and little stuff like that. It’s more now about making plays and taking it to the next level.”
For the Bills, that means just one thing. Returning to the AFC championship game – this time, with a different outcome.
“Guys just have to do their job,” Milano said. “Everybody’s got to be held accountable, stay in their gaps, guys have to be downhill, making plays on the ball. That’s really what it comes down to is making those big time plays in those big-time moments. We’re excited. It’s a new year. It’s a new team. What we did last year is behind us and we’re looking to move forward."
“Highmark Stadium is considered an outdoor venue, which can operate at full 100% capacity without restrictions,” state Department of Health spokeswoman Samantha Fuld said Tuesday.
Milano was happy to hear the team will do that with Highmark Stadium at 100% capacity in the fall – a sign things are getting back to normal after the Covid-19 pandemic.
“That would be great energy-wise, atmosphere-wise,” he said. “If that’s the case, I can’t wait for it.”
About the only difference this offseason for Milano has been a relative lack of travel. In pre-Covid times, he would globe trot in the offseason. This year, though, he’s stuck to traveling throughout Florida, where he makes his offseason home.
“That’s a vacation on its own,” he said.