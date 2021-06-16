With every key starter returning, Matt Milano says Bills' defense is 'ahead of the game'

It’s not unusual at this point in the offseason or in the early stages of training camp for defenses on NFL teams to be ahead of the offenses. While the Bills are fortunate to return almost every key piece on both sides of the ball, the defense in particular has been together for a long time. Milano is entering year five together with Jerry Hughes, Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, and Tre’Davious White, while this will be the fourth season Tremaine Edmunds will be with them. That’s a lot of continuity among key contributors.

“Right now, we’re just way ahead of the game,” Milano said. “Guys aren’t so much concerned about the playbook. They already know the playbook. It’s more about getting those small details tuned up in order to make those plays to help the team win. We’re ahead of the game. We’re rolling, especially on defense, the back seven I think has been together for four-plus years now, if not more than that. It’s been pretty cool to experience that and not have to worry about the playbook and little stuff like that. It’s more now about making plays and taking it to the next level.”

For the Bills, that means just one thing. Returning to the AFC championship game – this time, with a different outcome.