Only three tight ends were picked in the first three rounds of last year’s NFL draft. There haven’t been more than five tight ends picked in the first three rounds since 2013.

“I think the tight end group is the best I've seen in the last 10 years; it's outstanding,” said NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah. “I have 11 tight ends that I have top-three-round grades on, which is a ridiculous number. It is just a really, really, good group.”

It could be a good development for the Buffalo Bills, who don’t have much in the way of credentialed players behind starting tight end Dawson Knox. There is former undrafted, undersized Quintin Morris, who has beaten the odds to make the roster the past two years. There is former seventh-round pick Tommy Sweeney.

Asked if it will be a priority to take a wide receiver in the draft, Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said at the NFL scouting combine: “We’re always looking for playmakers, and whether that’s a receiver, a running back, a tight end, you’re always looking for guys that are weapons with the ball, mismatches that you can get defenses into different … say you took a tight end, a guy that makes the defense come out of nickel and play you base. So we’ll look at various ways to add playmakers.”

Knox missed only one game last season. What would the Bills do if he sustained a six-week injury? Conclusion: Tight end probably deserves more attention as a Bills target – at some point in the draft.

The Bills tried and failed to develop a two-tight-end set as an option last March when they signed free agent O.J. Howard. He didn’t make the team. As a result, the Bills played two tight ends only 4.1% last season (according to Buffalo News charting), down from 7.8% in 2021 and well less than the league average of about 20%. Keep in mind, the three-receiver set always is going to be the Bills’ main mode of travel. Buffalo used it 70% last season.

Is tight end worth a first-round pick in the draft for the Bills? It’s debatable, given the reliance on three wideouts and the need to supplement the receiver position. But this probably is a good year to find a viable tight end on the second and third days of the draft.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

ESPN’s Mel Kiper forecasts Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer going 15th and Utah’s Dalton Kincaid going 26th. Mayer catches and blocks. Kincaid is a slot receiving weapon. Mayer said he met with the Bills in Indianapolis.

“The Bills are a great organization,” Mayer said. “Obviously they've got one of the best quarterbacks in the league right now in Josh Allen. ... Really it's just trying to be myself, trying to show these coaches what type of person I am and does it fit their culture? Does it fit their team? And so that's what I've been trying to do. I think it went very well.”

Oregon’s Luke Musgrave is a second-round prospect with a bigger frame than Kincaid who draws comparison’s to Miami’s Mike Gesicki. Georgia’s Darnell Washington is an Incredible Hulk tight end at 6-foot-7 and 264 who may be a late second-round value. Washington said he met with the Bills in Indianapolis.

“He is like playing with a sixth offensive lineman in the run game, and he is still developing and learning in the pass game," Jeremiah said. "I think there's more there.”

Asked about reuniting with his former Georgia teammate James Cook in Buffalo, Washington said: “Playing for that offense and with Cook again, it would be an honor. I know that team is special. They’ve got great, helluva athletes and great guys.”

Another tight end who had a formal interview with the Bills in Indianapolis was Michigan’s Luke Schoonmaker. He’s not an elite downfield threat, but he’s a big body at 6-6, 250 who is an excellent blocker with good hands and good body control. He might be a third- or fourth-round prospect.

Among other Day 3 tight ends who could be intriguing include Clemson’s Davis Allen, North Dakota State’s Noah Gindorff, Penn State’s Brandon Strange and Old Dominion’s Zack Kuntz.