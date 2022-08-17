With bulk of offense installed, Bills OC Ken Dorsey focuses on details

Most of Ken Dorsey’s adjustments these days are more micro.

It has been six and half months since his promotion from Buffalo Bills quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator, and the offense is mostly installed. So Dorsey now has a little more time to iron out some of his logistics for game days.

Dorsey knows that if he sits in the box on game days, he has less room for his elbows. There are certainly benefits to the location. He finds his setup in the box is usually more organized, and there’s the clear visual advantage.

Dorsey has had two chances recently to get a better feel for calling a game from up top: the Return of the Blue & Red practice earlier this month, and Saturday’s first game of the preseason against the Colts. He felt the latest went well.

“I thought it was pretty smooth,” Dorsey said. “From the communication standpoint, I really felt like there was a great job between the coaches kind of back and forth and telling me what they saw and the communication between me and Sean. And in terms of those different situations that come up, whether it's a fourth-down situation, a two-minute situation, was incredibly smooth.”

The Bills host the Broncos this Saturday, and Dorsey said he’s still weighing being in the box again or on the sideline. When he first arrived in Buffalo, he was up high, while then-offensive coordinator Brian Daboll kept to the sideline. The two switched shortly after, but it’s not fully new to Dorsey.

Initially, his inclination was to do the first preseason game in the box and return to the sideline for the second.

“We haven't decided on it yet,” Dorsey said Tuesday. “The plan was to, but we'll see. Still kind of up in the air to be perfectly honest.”

If Dorsey does take to the sidelines Saturday, quarterbacks coach Joe Brady will be in the box. The opposite also is true; wherever Dorsey goes, Brady will take the other station. Either way, they’ll be checking in with each other.

“Obviously, the cons to it is not being able to be down there with the guys and that communication, so the trust of the coaches on the sideline to deliver the feel of the guys, the message that guys have, what they're seeing on the field is critical," Dorsey said. "So that communication is huge when you're up in the box."

The feeling on the sideline Saturday likely fluctuated throughout the game, as the Bills fell behind due to turnovers before mounting a comeback and a game-winning drive.

Though a 14-point deficit, like the Bills faced in the fourth quarter, is not ideal, Dorsey acknowledged the benefit of getting to work through the situational calls that come when trailing against a live opponent.

The experience won’t translate exactly to regular-season games. With starters resting and the Bills focused more on evaluating their roster, the preseason isn’t a true barometer of how the season will feel. Still, Dorsey is doing everything he can to make the transition to meaningful games as seamless as possible.

One of Dorsey’s biggest priorities has been getting the call in as quickly as possible. As a former quarterback, he recognizes how valuable every second can be. It helps that the playbook has further crystalized.

A little more than three weeks after starting training camp, Dorsey thinks the Bills offense is about as close to being as installed as it will be. That’s because he also doesn’t think an offense is ever fully finalized, leaving room to morph as the season goes.

“I think there's still a couple things (to install),” Dorsey said. “I think we've got the bulk of our offense in. There are still little things that hey, you see something you might want to tweak it, or you might want to add it or based off of something you're doing. … Whether it's training camp or in season, there's always those types of things.”

Practice notes

Wide receiver Tavon Austin, defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, and linebacker Tyrel Dodson were back to practice Tuesday. Linebacker Von Miller was excused for personal reasons, as was the case Sunday. Offensive lineman Tommy Doyle (foot) did not practice.

Roster cuts

The Bills released cornerback Tim Harris Jr. and linebacker Marquel Lee on Tuesday. The roster is now at 84, one under where it needed to be. The next cutdown is next Tuesday, from 85 to 80. The following week, Aug. 30, is the cut to 53.