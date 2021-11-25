With Bills back on national Thanksgiving stage, Josh Allen looks to make another statement

That’s something the Bills’ quarterback has struggled with recently. Allen has thrown five interceptions in the past three games, two of which ended in losses, after throwing just three in the first seven games of the season. His inability to protect the football has been a major reason for the Bills’ current slump. Allen’s mood in postgame news conferences has ranged from furious to forlorn recently.

“I remember when I first got back to Buffalo, there were fans: ‘He’s never thrown for 300 yards!’ Hell, they booed us off the field early in one game at halftime,” he said. “You know, good ole Buffalo fans, they’re loyal as the day is long, but they’re also grumpy as a bunch of turds at times. So, you know, it ain’t like Josh’s first two years. He was out here contending for an MVP award, you know? He was a guy that Sean believed in, and Brandon Beane believed in, and the whole organization said, ‘We’re either going to make it or break it with this guy.’ And then all of the sudden, there in year three, we all get back to camp, and it’s like ‘Oh man. Somebody’s been working while he’s been gone.’ All those balls that were off a little bit aren’t off a little bit anymore. And all the decisions that young quarterbacks make, he wasn’t really making ’em anymore. And then the season starts, and it’s like, ‘OK, it wasn’t just practice. This is real. This dude has arrived.’ And he wasn’t real sure if he believed it yet.”