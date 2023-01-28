With better protection for Josh Allen a top priority, Bills need Spencer Brown to elevate his game

Better protection for Josh Allen has to be one of the Buffalo Bills’ top priorities this offseason.

Whether that comes from outside additions or in-house development will be one of the biggest questions General Manager Brandon Beane has to answer. More specifically, can Beane trust that right tackle Spencer Brown will take a big step forward in his development as he enters his third season?

If so, the projected line looks a lot stronger on paper. That sets up a huge offseason for Brown, who had an up-and-down 2022, according to head coach Sean McDermott.

“What's interesting for an offensive tackle is it's such a unique position – call it different than maybe guard or center – that when there's more and more film out there of a player, in this case Spencer, people study the heck out of it, right?” McDermott said. “So they know your strengths, they know your weaknesses, almost sometimes as good as you do yourself. So he, and we in this case, have to continually reinvent ourselves and grow in the offseason. I think he had some moments when he was really good and you could say, ‘Hey, that was really strong play against a good pass rusher’ and then some other ones where you'd say, ‘Hey, you know, do we need to add a chip to help out here?’ You don't want to have to do that all the time.”

The analytics did not love Brown’s season. The website Pro Football Focus graded him No. 57 out of 59 offensive tackles who played at least 597 offensive snaps during the regular season. He was charged with allowing 42 pressures, which ranked as the eighth most in the league. His four allowed sacks, according to PFF, was better, ranking tied for 32nd in the league.

There is a belief internally at One Bills Drive that Brown’s season got better over time. Some early season struggles probably should have been expected. Brown missed the Bills’ entire offseason program, including training camp and the preseason, as he recovered from offseason back surgery – which is major for an offensive lineman.

“We honestly didn’t think that we would play him game one,” General Manager Brandon Beane said. “He got himself there, but we got there without all the reps that you need as a veteran. Like, I wouldn’t have wanted to put Dion Dawkins out there without all those reps. So what I saw in Spencer is a guy, the second half the season that played better than the first half of the season.

“I got a lot of confidence in him. He’s maturing, he’s understanding the league, a lot different type of pass rusher he’s having to block here than what he saw at Northern Iowa. So, I would ask people that are critical of him – give him some due. I thought Spencer was showing an arrow up, but again, we’re not going to give him a roster spot. We’re going to bring in competition, the best we can and I expect him to answer the bell.”

Bills center Mitch Morse said the amount of time Brown missed in the offseason – particularly because the Bills had a new offensive line coach, Aaron Kromer, should not be minimized.

“He started off with a great deficit at the beginning of the season with needing to have surgery and missing most, if not all, of training camp. So by the time we had put in 30 practices against our defense, which is one of the best, he was still getting healthy and just starting,” Morse said. “He was getting these coaching techniques and using them on the field by the time we had spent hours and hours doing it. We understood the drills. He was just getting into it.”

Brown also suffered a nasty ankle injury against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6. Originally, the cart was brought onto the field for him, but he eventually waved it off and walked back to the locker room. The Bills had their bye week the following week, and then Brown missed two games before returning in Week 10 against Minnesota.

“He had to come back from that,” Morse said. “I think he’s such a special player. Very mentally tough football player. He’s going to be great in this league. He’s a strong (expletive), dude. He’s one of those guys that loves ball and loves being part of a group. He’s really attentive to his body and takes care of himself. It shows on Sunday.”

Heading into the Bills’ divisional round game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Brown said all of his physical issues are behind him. He felt he finally settled in during the second half of his second season.

“I'm super comfortable,” he said. “I was talking to (right guard Ryan) Bates a couple weeks ago and we were talking about how we started getting more comfortable in the NFL and the play style. Last year, I was kind of flying by the seat of my pants. The back end of this year is when I started picking things up. I feel like I'm getting over the hump and elevating my game a little bit, but at the same time learning new things.”

As a third-round draft pick out of Northern Iowa, Brown’s jump in competition from the Missouri Valley Conference to the NFL was a massive one.

“The first year, everybody talks about the rookie wall, I definitely hit it early and I was grinding throughout the rest of the season,” Brown said, “It's big leaps and steps from year one to year two and I think just being comfortable in the building, comfortable in Buffalo and the system comes in year two.

"I mean, from college to the NFL – I mean, you had your classes and practice and you were done. Now it turns into a full-time job from 7 to 7, so I think the mental wear and tear, getting locked in, coming into year two, I've been more disciplined and proactive. You go from Northern Iowa to (blocking) Myles Garrett, it's a different jump, for sure. It definitely goes without saying, but that's what I look forward to – going out there and testing yourself, learning new things, getting your (butt) kicked. You wake up and go, holy (expletive), I just got my (butt) handed to me. It's one of those things that's going to happen. You've got to learn from it and go out there and do it again.”

Brown said if an offensive lineman doesn’t get his butt kicked from time to time – OK, he used a different word – he’s not playing hard enough. That’s part of the learning curve that comes with being in the NFL.

“I pride myself on seeing things before they happen. I was reacting a lot in the middle of the season, the beginning, but now I'm seeing pressures before they happen, or noticing a guy's stance is a little different,” he said. “Picking up on those things can elevate your game and make you more comfortable with what you're doing.”

While upgrading the offensive line figures to be a priority for Beane, the best-case scenario remains Brown developing into a plus-starter. He still has two years left on his rookie deal, making him affordable for a cash-strapped team.

“I thought this year as a whole, we communicated really well next to each other,” Bates said. “Obviously, we both have things that we need to correct and things that we need to work on this offseason. Me and him are going to work together, helping each other critique our craft and just preparing. That time is going to be an important time just getting on the same page and just growing off what we had this season. Our focus is always up front. That's never changed. The team succeeds as we succeed, and that's just how it goes playing football.”