With airport closed, Bills spend Christmas Eve in Chicago after win over Bears

Bills coach Sean McDermott said the first thing he was told when he returned to the locker room Saturday at Soldier Field was that the team will need to remain in Chicago for at least another night.

At least they get to do so coming off a win, as the Bills clinched the AFC East title with a 35-13 victory againt the Chicago Bears.

The winter storm that has crippled Western New York and shut down roads has also closed the airport until at least 11 a.m. Monday.

"I know we can't get home," McDermott said. "Everyone's health and safety is of the utmost importance, whether it's us or people back home, No. 1. Respectively, for us, I don't want thinking, 'Oh, woe is us.' I mean, there are a lot of military people who aren't able to come home at all right now, or people out there -- emergency workers.

"Yes, it's a shame we can't get home, but there are a lot of people who have got it a lot worse than we do out there, including some people back home right now."

The team has a flight scheduled for Christmas morning to return to Rochester, McDermott said.

“It’s hard to be away from your family, especially when you work so hard and you don’t have a lot of time to be around them,” he said. “I told the guys, 'If I’m not with my family and they’re not with theirs, there is no one I’d rather be with than them.”

McDermott said the extra night will allow the players and team officials to “be able to take a breath and reflect on what it’s taken to get here.”

"It stinks that we're not going to be able to be home for Christmas morning, but there are people who don't have that opportunity, right?" he said. "They are in the military serving overseas or serving our country and a lot of people like that -- you know, emergency care workers now that are responding in Buffalo and around Buffalo who aren't going to be home, either. I think that, perspective, that's way more important than the couple hours we'll miss on Christmas morning. Some of those people won't be home at all. We're thankful for our situation, knowing it could be worse and praying for everybody else out there."

The Bills have been through a crazy season with regards to the weather. The team departed for Chicago a day early to beat the storm, and just last month had to have a home game moved to Detroit because of a storm that dumped 7 feet of snow on Orchard Park.

"That's the nature of the business that we play and especially up in Buffalo," quarterback Josh Allen said. "Playing some of these Northeastern teams, you know you'll have to deal with weather in late November, December, and January. We wish we could be getting home tonight, obviously with Christmas tomorrow, but (we'll) try to spend as much quality time with the guys as we can and try to take our minds off that, I guess. We'll find ways to adjust and overcome that."

Tight end Dawson Knox said, "No one knows anything about Chicago nightlife or anything on Christmas Eve. I'm sure we'll find something team-building, team-chemistry-wise. Thankfully, no curfew tonight."

McDermott said he was told by Chris Clark, the team's senior director of security, that the team could not get home Saturday night.

"I didn't even make it into the full locker room," McDermott said. "I was in the hallway going into the locker room and Chris Clark was telling me we weren't going to be able to make it home. Brandon (Beane) was a couple people behind him and I turned around and Brandon confirmed it. It sounds like he had been told that potentially before the opening kickoff and just went to work on it with our operations staff.

"This is where communities come together, right? As hard as this is, it's only going to make us stronger as a community. From everything we went through over the offseason there when we had a chance to go downtown and serve our community and help some of the healing around the Tops situation, and then we had the 6 1/2 foot one that came through a month ago. I think we get a lot of the attention, right, just because we're out there and we're in the public eye, but there is a lot of other people who are going through, just life. Forget just playing a sport, but just life.

"I mean, to get displaced and have to change schedules as a professional sports team is one thing, but when you're struggling just on the everyday, life end of things, trying to make ends meet and how sometimes businesses are affected by these things. I think that's proper perspective right now, especially around Christmas time."