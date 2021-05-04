Winners and losers on the Bills' roster after the NFL draft

The Bills have veteran Matt Breida as a speedy, change-of-pace option. Singletary and Moss will get a full chance to show they’re a quality 1-2 punch in the Bills’ backfield.

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said after the draft he never would rule out taking a running back in the first round. But Beane said the team’s interest in a top running back was overrated.

“I think you take good football players as long as you have a vision and your coaches have a vision and you’re in sync on that,” Beane said. “We were never targeting a running back or anything like that. I think that probably got overblown, it sounds like. But there were some guys that we thought were really good and would help us at the right spot. But it didn’t work out to when we were on the clock for any guy that was better than what we selected.”

Dawson Knox. The former third-round pick from Ole Miss will get a full shot to prove he’s ready to blossom in his third NFL season. It was not a great year for tight ends in the draft. The top-rated tight end in the second round (Penn State’s Pat Freiermuth) and the two best tight ends in the third round (Boston College’s Hunter Long and Notre Dame’s Tommy Tremble) both were picked before the Bills selected.

