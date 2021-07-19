Will safety Jaquan Johnson move into vacated role?

Vic Carucci Sports Reporter/Columnist This is my 5th decade of NFL coverage. I'm a co-host on SiriusXM NFL Radio & a Pro Football HOF selector. I've authored 10 books about football (including multiple NY Times best-sellers). I'm a past president of the Pro Football Writers of America. Follow Vic Carucci Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Dean Marlowe had all the makings of a Sean McDermott guy, the kind of player who figured to remain a staple of his team for a relatively long time.

Marlowe was an outstanding special-teams player for the Buffalo Bills, but he also made his presence felt as a safety while backing up Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde, two of the NFL's best at the safety position.

Then, in April, after three seasons with the Bills, Marlowe, who had been with the Carolina Panthers while McDermott was their defensive coordinator, signed with the Detroit Lions as an unrestricted free agent.

It was a notable loss, despite Poyer and Hyde taking 80% of the safety snaps. However, the Bills have every reason to feel they have a solid replacement in Jaquan Johnson, who they made a sixth-round draft pick from the University of Miami in 2019.

How much of a McDermott guy is Johnson? He was a two-time championship wrestler in high school in Miami. McDermott has a fondness for players who were wrestlers, because he was a standout in the sport in high school.

The 5-foot-10, 191-pound Johnson has played in 27 games the past two seasons. He played nearly 56% of the snaps on special teams, 249, which put him behind only Tyler Matakevich, Siran Neal, and Darryl Johnson.