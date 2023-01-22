'Will it ever be the Bills' year?': Fans vent frustration, disappointment after season-ending loss

It wasn't a great Sunday to be a Bills fan after a 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC divisional playoff game at Highmark Stadium.
Fans took to social media during and after the game to vent their frustrations.
Oh. I know a bunch of sad Bills fans right now.— Anne Ward (@AnneCW) January 22, 2023
Sometimes sports aren’t fun. I am sad and soaked. Bengals came in and executed a hell of a game plan. Shoutout to them. Mock draft season has once again arrived too early. pic.twitter.com/H8FeDRvJ6o— CKPicks23 (@CKPicks23) January 22, 2023
#BillsMafia Well, that was utterly embarrassing and frustrating. Ugliness on all ends. No game plan/scheme. No effort.— Miss T (@Mistyrose78) January 22, 2023
Don't even know what the offensive and defensive game plan was this game... Just terrible.. depressed— James Judge (@James23wiz) January 22, 2023
This game has gone exactly like I have been saying all year. Without a plan of attack a good team will embarrass us! And all the but a win is a win does NOT cut it ever!— RezBorn (@BornRez) January 22, 2023
This crushes me…I know this entire team won’t stay in tact when the season is over. I loved them more than any roster we’ve had.🥺😭 #billsmafia— Alyssa like Milano (@BillsMafiaGirl) January 22, 2023
Absolutely heartbroken. Got run out of the building, at home, from the opening kickoff. Gonna be a long offseason.— Josh Allen Stats (@JoshAllenStats) January 22, 2023
Sean had better not be afraid to shake things up in big way. This embarrassing of an exit has gotta inspire big change. This can’t be ok.— Buffalo Biased 🔥 (@BUFonWECK) January 22, 2023
All good things come to an end, not the way we wanted it to end, but a lot of soul searching needed and a regroup and refocus. Wether it's emotional exhaustion or just outclassed today, been a season and a half— The UK Bills 🇬🇧🏈 (@UK_Bills) January 22, 2023
Simply not good enough in every facet of the game. A completely underwhelming performance by the #Bills and impressively dominant game by the #Bengals.— Hänsel (@UberHansen) January 22, 2023
Cincy is a great team. It sucks to be eliminated but it’s the way the Bills played that really upsets me. Credit to the Bengals but sheesh— Zach Jezioro (@ZachJ13_) January 22, 2023
Will it ever be the Bills year?— Football (@BostonConnr) January 22, 2023