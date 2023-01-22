 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

'Will it ever be the Bills' year?': Fans vent frustration, disappointment after season-ending loss

  • Updated
  • 0
Bills Bengals AFC first

Fans react in the first quarter of the AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. 

 Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

It wasn't a great Sunday to be a Bills fan after a 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC divisional playoff game at Highmark Stadium. 

Fans took to social media during and after the game to vent their frustrations. 

People are also reading…

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Bills' coach Sean McDermott talks about the loss to the Bengals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News