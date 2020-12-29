Will Bills rest starters in Week 17? McDermott says no decision yet

Sean McDermott and the Buffalo Bills have a decision to make.

The No. 2 seed in the AFC is still in play. A Bills win against Miami on Sunday would give Buffalo the No. 2 seed, regardless of Pittsburgh's result against Cleveland. If the teams finished 13-3, the Bills have the edge because of a head-to-head victory.

The No. 2 seed would mean two home playoff games, while the third seed could mean a trip to Pittsburgh in the divisional round.

The Bills also could be facing their potential wild-card opponent, should the Dolphins make the postseason. Miami's easiest path to the playoffs is beating the Bills, but there are other ways: A Baltimore loss or a Cleveland loss or an Indianapolis loss, along with a bunch of scenarios with ties.

To rest or not to rest?

"That's a good question and I think I know where you're going with it," McDermott told reporters after the Bills' victory against New England on Monday night. "It's fair. ...