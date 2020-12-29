 Skip to main content
Will Bills rest starters in Week 17? McDermott says no decision yet
Bills Patriots Football

Buffalo Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa pressures New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham in the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass.

 AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Sean McDermott and the Buffalo Bills have a decision to make. 

The No. 2 seed in the AFC is still in play. A Bills win against Miami on Sunday would give Buffalo the No. 2 seed, regardless of Pittsburgh's result against Cleveland. If the teams finished 13-3, the Bills have the edge because of a head-to-head victory. 

The No. 2 seed would mean two home playoff games, while the third seed could mean a trip to Pittsburgh in the divisional round. 

The Bills also could be facing their potential wild-card opponent, should the Dolphins make the postseason. Miami's easiest path to the playoffs is beating the Bills, but there are other ways: A Baltimore loss or a Cleveland loss or an Indianapolis loss, along with a bunch of scenarios with ties. 

To rest or not to rest?

"That's a good question and I think I know where you're going with it," McDermott told reporters after the Bills' victory against New England on Monday night. "It's fair. ...

"I'm not ready to answer it yet. I've got to talk with Brandon and we'll put our collective heads together and do the right thing by our team.
 
"Every team's different and these are all obviously tough decisions. No one has a crystal ball here. So just want to do right by our football team and that's what we'll do."
