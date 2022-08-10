Will Bills be the last team to lose a game this season?

Will the Bills be the last undefeated team in the NFL to start the season?
The Bills are listed as the third choice at 13-2 by the oddsmakers at BetOnline.
The Los Angeles Chargers are listed as the favorite to be the last undefeated team at odds of 5-1. Interesting choice as LA opens with the Las Vegas Raiders at home and then heads to Kansas City for a Thursday night game in Week 2.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are listed at 6-1. The Bucs open on the road at Dallas and at New Orleans before home games against Green Bay and Kansas City.
The Bills, of course, play the first game in the NFL this season, a Thursday night game at the Super Bowl champion Rams, followed by a home game against Tennessee and trips to Miami and Baltimore.
Arizona was the last undefeated team last season with a 7-0 start, marking the fourth consecutive season at least one team won at least its first five games. The Chiefs started 5-0 in 2017 and the Vikings began 5-0 in 2016.
Here are the full odds for last undefeated team and last team to win a game (The Bills are tied for longest odds on the board at 250-1 to be the last team to record a victory):
Last Undefeated Team Regular Season
Los Angeles Chargers
5/1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6/1
Buffalo Bills
13/2
Denver Broncos
9/1
Green Bay Packers
10/1
Dallas Cowboys
14/1
Kansas City Chiefs
14/1
Los Angeles Rams
14/1
Baltimore Ravens
16/1
Philadelphia Eagles
16/1
Indianapolis Colts
18/1
San Francisco 49ers
18/1
Minnesota Vikings
25/1
Cincinnati Bengals
33/1
Cleveland Browns
33/1
New England Patriots
33/1
New Orleans Saints
33/1
Arizona Cardinals
50/1
Miami Dolphins
50/1
Tennessee Titans
50/1
Las Vegas Raiders
66/1
Pittsburgh Steelers
80/1
Washington Commanders
80/1
Atlanta Falcons
100/1
Carolina Panthers
100/1
Chicago Bears
100/1
Detroit Lions
100/1
Houston Texans
100/1
Jacksonville Jaguars
100/1
New York Giants
100/1
New York Jets
100/1
Seattle Seahawks
100/1
Last Team to Record a Win Regular Season
Atlanta Falcons
9/2
Chicago Bears
5/1
Houston Texans
11/2
Seattle Seahawks
6/1
Carolina Panthers
9/1
New York Giants
9/1
New York Jets
9/1
Pittsburgh Steelers
9/1
Detroit Lions
12/1
Jacksonville Jaguars
16/1
Cleveland Browns
18/1
Las Vegas Raiders
28/1
Miami Dolphins
33/1
Washington Commanders
33/1
Minnesota Vikings
50/1
New England Patriots
50/1
New Orleans Saints
50/1
Tennessee Titans
50/1
Arizona Cardinals
80/1
Cincinnati Bengals
100/1
Philadelphia Eagles
100/1
Indianapolis Colts
125/1
San Francisco 49ers
125/1
Los Angeles Chargers
150/1
Baltimore Ravens
200/1
Dallas Cowboys
200/1
Denver Broncos
200/1
Green Bay Packers
200/1
Kansas City Chiefs
200/1
Los Angeles Rams
200/1
Buffalo Bills
250/1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
250/1