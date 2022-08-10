 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Will Bills be the last team to lose a game this season?

  • Updated
  • 0
Buffalo Bills Training Camp (copy)

Buffalo Bills player Jaquan Johnson during day fourteen of training camp at on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Will the Bills be the last undefeated team in the NFL to start the season? 

The Bills are listed as the third choice at 13-2 by the oddsmakers at BetOnline.

The Los Angeles Chargers are listed as the favorite to be the last undefeated team at odds of 5-1. Interesting choice as LA opens with the Las Vegas Raiders at home and then heads to Kansas City for a Thursday night game in Week 2.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are listed at 6-1. The Bucs open on the road at Dallas and at New Orleans before home games against Green Bay and Kansas City.

The Bills, of course, play the first game in the NFL this season, a Thursday night game at the Super Bowl champion Rams, followed by a home game against Tennessee and trips to Miami and Baltimore. 

People are also reading…

Arizona was the last undefeated team last season with a 7-0 start, marking the fourth consecutive season at least one team won at least its first five games. The Chiefs started 5-0 in 2017 and the Vikings began 5-0 in 2016. 

Here are the full odds for last undefeated team and last team to win a game (The Bills are tied for longest odds on the board at 250-1 to be the last team to record a victory):

Last Undefeated Team Regular Season

Los Angeles Chargers

5/1

 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6/1

 

Buffalo Bills

13/2

 

Denver Broncos

9/1

 

Green Bay Packers

10/1

 

Dallas Cowboys

14/1

 

Kansas City Chiefs

14/1

 

Los Angeles Rams

14/1

 

Baltimore Ravens

16/1

 

Philadelphia Eagles

16/1

 

Indianapolis Colts

18/1

 

San Francisco 49ers

18/1

 

Minnesota Vikings

25/1

 

Cincinnati Bengals

33/1

 

Cleveland Browns

33/1

 

New England Patriots

33/1

 

New Orleans Saints

33/1

 

Arizona Cardinals

50/1

 

Miami Dolphins

50/1

 

Tennessee Titans

50/1

 

Las Vegas Raiders

66/1

 

Pittsburgh Steelers

80/1

 

Washington Commanders

80/1

 

Atlanta Falcons

100/1

 

Carolina Panthers

100/1

 

Chicago Bears

100/1

 

Detroit Lions

100/1

 

Houston Texans

100/1

 

Jacksonville Jaguars

100/1

 

New York Giants

100/1

 

New York Jets

100/1

 

Seattle Seahawks

100/1

 
    

Last Team to Record a Win Regular Season

Atlanta Falcons

9/2

 

Chicago Bears

5/1

 

Houston Texans

11/2

 

Seattle Seahawks

6/1

 

Carolina Panthers

9/1

 

New York Giants

9/1

 

New York Jets

9/1

 

Pittsburgh Steelers

9/1

 

Detroit Lions

12/1

 

Jacksonville Jaguars

16/1

 

Cleveland Browns

18/1

 

Las Vegas Raiders

28/1

 

Miami Dolphins

33/1

 

Washington Commanders

33/1

 

Minnesota Vikings

50/1

 

New England Patriots

50/1

 

New Orleans Saints

50/1

 

Tennessee Titans

50/1

 

Arizona Cardinals

80/1

 

Cincinnati Bengals

100/1

 

Philadelphia Eagles

100/1

 

Indianapolis Colts

125/1

 

San Francisco 49ers

125/1

 

Los Angeles Chargers

150/1

 

Baltimore Ravens

200/1

 

Dallas Cowboys

200/1

 

Denver Broncos

200/1

 

Green Bay Packers

200/1

 

Kansas City Chiefs

200/1

 

Los Angeles Rams

200/1

 

Buffalo Bills

250/1

 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

250/1

 
0 Comments

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams plans to retire after U.S. Open

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News