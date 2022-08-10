Will Bills be the last team to lose a game this season?

Will the Bills be the last undefeated team in the NFL to start the season?

The Bills are listed as the third choice at 13-2 by the oddsmakers at BetOnline.

The Los Angeles Chargers are listed as the favorite to be the last undefeated team at odds of 5-1. Interesting choice as LA opens with the Las Vegas Raiders at home and then heads to Kansas City for a Thursday night game in Week 2.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are listed at 6-1. The Bucs open on the road at Dallas and at New Orleans before home games against Green Bay and Kansas City.

The Bills, of course, play the first game in the NFL this season, a Thursday night game at the Super Bowl champion Rams, followed by a home game against Tennessee and trips to Miami and Baltimore.

Arizona was the last undefeated team last season with a 7-0 start, marking the fourth consecutive season at least one team won at least its first five games. The Chiefs started 5-0 in 2017 and the Vikings began 5-0 in 2016.

Here are the full odds for last undefeated team and last team to win a game (The Bills are tied for longest odds on the board at 250-1 to be the last team to record a victory):

Last Undefeated Team Regular Season Los Angeles Chargers 5/1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6/1 Buffalo Bills 13/2 Denver Broncos 9/1 Green Bay Packers 10/1 Dallas Cowboys 14/1 Kansas City Chiefs 14/1 Los Angeles Rams 14/1 Baltimore Ravens 16/1 Philadelphia Eagles 16/1 Indianapolis Colts 18/1 San Francisco 49ers 18/1 Minnesota Vikings 25/1 Cincinnati Bengals 33/1 Cleveland Browns 33/1 New England Patriots 33/1 New Orleans Saints 33/1 Arizona Cardinals 50/1 Miami Dolphins 50/1 Tennessee Titans 50/1 Las Vegas Raiders 66/1 Pittsburgh Steelers 80/1 Washington Commanders 80/1 Atlanta Falcons 100/1 Carolina Panthers 100/1 Chicago Bears 100/1 Detroit Lions 100/1 Houston Texans 100/1 Jacksonville Jaguars 100/1 New York Giants 100/1 New York Jets 100/1 Seattle Seahawks 100/1

Last Team to Record a Win Regular Season Atlanta Falcons 9/2 Chicago Bears 5/1 Houston Texans 11/2 Seattle Seahawks 6/1 Carolina Panthers 9/1 New York Giants 9/1 New York Jets 9/1 Pittsburgh Steelers 9/1 Detroit Lions 12/1 Jacksonville Jaguars 16/1 Cleveland Browns 18/1 Las Vegas Raiders 28/1 Miami Dolphins 33/1 Washington Commanders 33/1 Minnesota Vikings 50/1 New England Patriots 50/1 New Orleans Saints 50/1 Tennessee Titans 50/1 Arizona Cardinals 80/1 Cincinnati Bengals 100/1 Philadelphia Eagles 100/1 Indianapolis Colts 125/1 San Francisco 49ers 125/1 Los Angeles Chargers 150/1 Baltimore Ravens 200/1 Dallas Cowboys 200/1 Denver Broncos 200/1 Green Bay Packers 200/1 Kansas City Chiefs 200/1 Los Angeles Rams 200/1 Buffalo Bills 250/1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 250/1